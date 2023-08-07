Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS5: Is there a release date for PlayStation 5 version yet?

The rumored remastered version of Red Dead Redemption has finally been announced for PlayStation 4 (and PS5 via backward compatibility) and Nintendo Switch. This finally frees the iconic wild-west action-adventure title from the shackles of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 while bringing the title and its DLC chapter - "Undead Nightmares" to a whole new generation of players.

However, amidst all this, Rockstar Games are yet to announce anything related to the highly-requested current-gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2. Although the sequel to Rockstar Games' wild-west action-adventure title is playable on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it is essentially the PS4/Xbox One version running in back-compatibility mode.

With the original title finally making its way to modern consoles, it's time for Rockstar Games to look into delivering the highly anticipated current-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PlayStation 5.

A dedicated current-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 5 is yet to be announced by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games are yet to announce a dedicated PS5 version of Red Dead Redemption 2. Although the game does not have a native Xbox Series X|S version, it uses Xbox's Smart Delivery feature, which adds native 4K support to the game. That's sorely missing on the PlayStation 4 backward compatibility version for the PS5.

Although the game's visuals still hold up to this date, the checkerboarded 4K image looks quite blurry, especially on a big screen. The PS5 has enough horsepower to deliver a smooth 60fps experience with a native 1440p or 30-40fps at 4K. Thus being forced to play at a checkerboarded resolution on the new machine feels very much like a compromise.

Recently, a Twitter user named "illusion" showcased that the game can actually run at a stable 60fps on the PS5 hardware. Although the user tested it on a "hacked PS5", with the game being modified using an unofficial patch, it demonstrates the capability of the current-gen PlayStation console to deliver a solid 60fps gameplay experience on what looks like an upscaled 4K resolution.

Rockstar Games did deliver a dedicated current-gen version of their most-profitable title, Grand Theft Auto V, which runs on the same engine as their wild-west masterpiece. As such, on paper, it should not be too much work for the studio to develop a dedicated PS5 version of Red Dead Redemption 2.