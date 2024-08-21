The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog offers players a vast selection of titles and is updated monthly. Within it, there are a handful of quality racing games available for subscribers to enjoy. Though not very vast, the racing games included here are popular choices among players and have dedicated fan bases of their own.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the five best racing games currently available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. This list is inclusive of titles available for both the PS4 and the PS5 unless otherwise mentioned.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

5 best racing games on PlayStation Plus in August 2024

1) Assetto Corsa Competizione (2018)

Assetto Corsa Competizione is one of the most realistic racing games (Image via Assetto Corsa)

Possibly one of the most realistic driving and racing simulators on the market, Assetto Corsa Competizione is available via the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It is accessible for subscribers of PlayStation Plus' Extra and Deluxe tier. Players can experience the challenge of taming powerful racecars and navigating the game's authentic laser-scanned tracks.

Developer Kunos Simulazioni rose to prominence with their first release, Assetto Corsa. ACC was first released for Windows PC in 2018, then for PS4 in 2020, and lastly, an updated version for the PS5 was released in 2022. The series is known for realism and accuracy, and those seeking an authentic experience will not be disappointed.

Available on: PS4/PS5

2) Ride 5 (2023)

Ride 5 has a vast selection of bikes (Image via PlayStation)

The developers of the acclaimed MotoGP franchise, Milestone SRL, introduced the Ride franchise some years ago. The latest installment, Ride 5, has been made available to all subscribers of PlayStation Plus as a monthly game for August 2024. The series has been praised for its realistic representation of bikes and their handling on the many racetracks that one can race on.

Ride has been a sister franchise to the MotoGP series and gained a strong fan following for its authentic representation of some of the fastest two-wheelers on the planet.

Available on: PS5 only

3) FIA Truck Racing Championship (2019)

Racing fast trucks is more fun than it sounds (Image via Nacon)

FIA Truck Racing Championship is available for subscribers of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tiers via the Game Catalog. As the name suggests, the title involves racing trucks around racetracks in a bid to emerge on top.

Though seemingly unorthodox, the real-life series is sanctioned by the FIA, the same governing body that looks after F1 and its support series. Players also have to be wary of keeping their brakes cool by dousing them with water to avoid overheating — a unique aspect of the title.

Available on: PS4, PS5 (via backwards compatibility)

4) Trackmania Turbo (2016)

Trackmania Turbo keeps players on edge at all times in the pursuit of saving time (Image via Ubisoft)

The Trackmania series has been active since the release of Trackmania back in 2003 and is one of the longest-running racing game franchises ever. Trackmania Turbo, released in 2016, builds on the series' established formula of going from point A to B as quickly as possible.

That said, the speed-running community actively engages with the Trackmania franchise. The title is now available on the PlayStation Plus catalog. Game modes include single-player races, time trials, split-screen, and online multiplayer.

Available on: PS4, PS5 (via backwards compatibility)

5) NASCAR Heat 5 (2020)

NASCAR Heat 5 is a great way to jump into the world of oval racing (Image via NASCAR Heat)

The NASCAR Heat franchise had its first release in 2016, and the latest entry in the franchise is NASCAR Heat 5. Much like its predecessor, Heat 5 covers the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series, and the fantasy Xtreme Dirt Tour.

The NASCAR Heat series is a great way to get oneself introduced and accustomed to the immensely popular motorsport series. The game is available in the PlayStation Plus catalog this month.

Available on: PS4, PS5 (via backwards compatibility)

That concludes our list of the five best racing games available on PS Plus in August 2024.

