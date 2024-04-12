5 best car games to try before GTA 6

There are some great car games available that can make the excruciatingly long wait for GTA 6 more bearable. While there are many aspects to a Grand Theft Auto game, cars are a crucial part of it. Therefore, titles focusing on automobiles can provide a somewhat similar experience to those bored of GTA Online and on the lookout for something fresh before the sequel's release.

Some of the games on this list also feature great visual effects and detailed maps that are also strong points of Grand Theft Auto and other Rockstar Games titles. With that said, let's take a look at the five best car games to try before GTA 6.

The Crew Motorfest and 4 other best car games to try before GTA 6

1) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon is one of the most well-known car game brands out there and Forza Horizon 5 is among the best entries in the series. The title features stunning visual effects and an open world map with varied landscapes such as jungles, deserts, cities, and beaches, apart from hundreds of cars to drive.

Just like games in the GTA series, Forza Horizon 5 features story missions as well as a multiplayer mode that allows you to compete with other players. That being said, the game is only available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

2) Gran Turismo 7

Although PlayStation 4 and 5 users cannot play Forza Horizon 5, they do have Gran Turismo 7 exclusively available on these two platforms. The primary focus of this title, and the franchise in general, has been realistic driving, which makes it a challenging yet deeply enjoyable experience.

There are countless cars to collect and in-depth customization options, quite like car customization in GTA Online, letting players render their rides in their own style. Gran Turismo 7 also features a very detailed photo mode called Scapes that can be used to photograph your in-game cars at various real-life locations.

3) The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest features the Hawaiian island of O'ahu. The in-game environment is detailed and slightly resembles some parts of Leonida seen in the GTA 6 trailer. There are more than 600 car models from over 50 manufacturers to drive.

An interesting feature of this game is that it lets you control sea and air vehicles as well which makes for a very unique experience. The Crew Motorfest is available on platforms like PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

4) The Crew 2

The Crew 2 is another fun car game available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Just like The Crew Motorfest, it features the unique ability to switch between land, air, and sea vehicles on the go and many cars for players to collect.

Other notable features include the Race Creator Mode, stunt events, challenges, and car customization. Interestingly, among the locations featured in The Crew 2 is Miami, which is the inspiration behind Grand Theft Auto's Vice City that is set to return in the GTA 6 map.

5) Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa Competizione delivers a realistic physics and driving experience allowing players to experience the thrill of driving high-performance race cars. Notably, its dynamic weather system can affect driving conditions, which makes for an enjoyable challenge.

The game has single-player as well as a multiplayer mode with the former featuring Career, Championship, and Free Play, and the latter letting you compete with players from around the globe. Those interested in trying Assetto Corsa Competizione can do so on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

