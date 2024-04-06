5 reasons to be excited about the future of the GTA series

The GTA series has been in existence since 1997 and has evolved with each iteration. Things really took off for this Rockstar Games franchise when it entered the 3D realm with Grand Theft Auto 3 in 2001, not only revolutionizing the series but the gaming industry as well. GTA is somewhat of a household name today having combined sales of more than 420 million units with its current entry, GTA 5, sitting at over 195 million copies sold.

The next chapter in the series, GTA 6, is set to arrive in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. In this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons to be excited about the future of the GTA series.

Here are five reasons to be about the future of the GTA series

1) Each new entry is better in many ways

As mentioned, the GTA series has evolved with each iteration. While Grand Theft Auto 3 was ambitious for its time, the game does not hold a candle to the 2004 installment, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Furthermore, while GTA San Andreas has more gameplay elements than Grand Theft Auto 4, the latter boasts realistic physics and significantly better visual effects.

Grand Theft Auto 5 introduced many things to the table as well, such as multiple playable protagonists and most importantly, GTA Online. Such advancements can also be expected from Grand Theft Auto 6 and whatever details have been revealed through its trailer and GTA 6 leaks are incredibly exciting, to say the least.

2) GTA 6 won't be released on old-gen consoles

GTA 6 is only coming to Current-Gen at launch (Image via X/@GTASeries)

GTA 6 is the imminent future of the GTA series and it will only be coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next year. Although this is unfortunate for gamers using old-gen consoles, it should be noted that GTA 5 releasing on the PS3 and Xbox 360 held it back in some ways.

With GTA 6 not facing the same dilemma of having to release on PS4 and Xbox One, Rockstar is free to push the envelope and do more with the game.

3) Tech is getting better

GTA 6's release being limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is also exciting because these consoles are much more powerful than their predecessors.

In fact, the rumored PS5 Pro looks to be a step further ahead in some departments and hence, could allow for an experience never seen before in the GTA series in terms of gameplay and visuals.

4) Rockstar's message

Rockstar's message about GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The official Rockstar Games website describes GTA 6 as the biggest and most immersive iteration of the GTA series yet. Needless to say, that holds a lot of promise as to what we could fans are excited about the experience. As mentioned, leaks and the official trailer have provided an intriguing glimpse at the title.

Apart from this, Rockstar is known for going above and beyond with each new game. Therefore, a lot can be expected from the sequel as well as the franchise entries that follow.

5) GTA Online

The success of GTA Online has taken the GTA series in an entirely new direction wherein multiplayer holds as much importance as story mode. Rockstar ditched GTA 5 story mode in favor of online updates and although it is not free of issues, it cannot be denied that the latter delivers a fun and unique experience.

Rockstar must have also learned a lot from their own journey with GTA Online in the last decade as well as concerns raised by the community. Hence, it will be really interesting to see how GTA 6 Online evolves over the years.

