5 of the best stories ever told in GTA series

The GTA series is an incredibly popular video game franchise that kicked off in 1997. Its installments are best known for the adventure, gameplay mechanics, and fun missions. However, the storyline and characters are among their biggest assets and are greatly responsible for the reputation this franchise holds today.

The series' developer, Rockstar Games, has also shown its talent with titles like Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2. But in this article, we will look at five of the best stories ever told in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City and 4 more of the best stories ever in the GTA series

1) Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto 4 tells the story of Niko Bellic, an Eastern European immigrant in Liberty City, who sets sail to the United States in order to live the American Dream and escape his horrific past. He starts off by helping his cousin with his cab business but soon gets involved in crime.

Although Niko makes it very close to the top, the success takes a hefty toll along the way. The dark and mature setting, strong character dynamics, and compelling narrative render this game's story one of the most distinct and arguably the best ever told in the GTA series.

2) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

GTA San Andreas features Carl CJ Johnson, who returns home to Los Santos following his mother's death, as its protagonist. Players are introduced to various characters in the game's initial phase, some of which quickly become fan favorites, like Big Smoke and Ryder.

However, CJ soon finds them involved in his mother's murder, which turns his world upside down. Forced to exile, he goes on a journey across the state of San Andreas, preparing and waiting for the right moment to exact vengeance.

3) Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto Vice City follows Tommy Vercetti, a member of the Forelli Crime Family, fresh out of prison, tasked with a drug deal in Vice City. Unfortunately, the deal goes terribly, stripping him of the cash and drugs.

The character is forced to find those responsible and regain the stolen goods. However, Tommy ends up establishing his own criminal empire in the process, which, needless to say, doesn't sit right with his former bosses.

Set in the 1980s, GTA Vice City features bright themes, an iconic soundtrack, and an engaging story full of action, drama, and betrayal, making it one of the best experiences ever in the Grand Theft Auto series.

4) Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 features not one but three playable protagonists: Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton. Its story is an incredibly fun and enjoyable roller coaster ride in which the lead trio is forced by corrupt government officials to commit multiple high-stakes robberies and heists.

Michael and Trevor also have a history as criminal associates prior to the game's main timeline, making for fascinating character dynamics, especially with Franklin thrown into the mix.

5) Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories was released after GTA Vice City, but its story is set two years before the latter. The game's protagonist is Victor Vance, who initially aims to join the military to help his family's financial needs. However, his sergeant uses him to get his dirty work done, leading to Victor getting thrown out.

The protagonist then gets involved heavily in the world of crime, making it to the top with his brother, Lance. Sadly, just like in Grand Theft Auto 4, success comes at a terrible cost, as Victor struggles to keep his loved ones safe from new and old foes.

