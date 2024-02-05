5 biggest hits in GTA series so far, ranked

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series is one of the most highly regarded video game franchises of all time. Crafted by Rockstar Games, many of its entries have set benchmarks in the gaming industry upon release, with the franchise having sold a whopping 410 million units to date. And with the excitement surrounding its next installment, Grand Theft Auto 6, the number can be expected to go much higher.

However, there is still a while to go before the much-anticipated sequel's release, as it will come out at some point in 2025. Until then, let's take a look at the five biggest hits in the Grand Theft Auto series so far. It should be noted that the ranking on this list has been done based on copies sold.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

GTA Series' biggest hits: Grand Theft Auto Vice City, San Andreas, and more, ranked

5) Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto III was released over two decades ago, in October 2001, and brought the GTA series into the 3D realm. This was a major upgrade for the franchise, and the title revolutionized the gaming industry.

It featured a decently sized open-world map in the context of 2001 and offered players a lot more freedom than other games in the genre. Grand Theft Auto III has sold over 14.5 million units, making it the fifth biggest hit in the series.

4) Grand Theft Auto Vice City

The 2002 sequel to Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, took elements from its prequel and expanded upon them. The game features a talking protagonist, the first in the series, and its setting takes players back to the 1980s.

Having sold over 17.5 million copies, the title is beloved among fans because of its memorable characters, iconic soundtrack, and the map of Vice City, which is based in Miami. The location is set to return as part of the GTA 6 map; however, it is expected to look slightly different.

3) Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto IV was a giant leap in terms of technology from old GTA titles. Its visual effects and physics took a more realistic approach, and even the story mode deviated from the franchise's usual themes, featuring a dark and gritty tone.

A section of the player base didn't like this change, but the protagonist, arguably the best-written character in the series, gripping narrative, as well as the great attention to detail that GTA 4 features make up for the dull aesthetics. In fact, the title has performed incredibly well, selling over 25 million copies in its lifetime.

2) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Possibly the most beloved entry in the series, 2004's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas pushed the boundaries of what one thought was possible on the hardware of its time. The title has many realistic gameplay features, a map with three cities, and some of the most memorable characters in all gaming.

Oddly enough, even some modern video games fail to compare with San Andreas in many departments, which is why it stands as the second biggest hit in the GTA series so far, having sold over 27.5 million units.

1) Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 came out in 2013 and was a big step up from GTA 4 in terms of visual effects and few gameplay features. It also introduced three playable protagonists, each having a distinct personality, backstory, and special ability. It is the best-selling Grand Theft Auto game of all time, having sold approximately a whopping 190 million units as of this writing.

That said, much of the credit for this overwhelming success goes to its multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games has regularly released DLCs and updates for the multiplayer in the last decade, adding fresh content and keeping players entertained while they wait for GTA 6's release.

