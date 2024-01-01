"GTA 6 is just a year away now": Fans anticipate Grand Theft Auto 6's release date of 2025

As we enter 2024, GTA fans are delighted since there is only a year left for Grand Theft Auto 6’s release. Although Rockstar Games has yet to announce the official release date of the game, the trailer stated the release year as 2025.

One fan account named MMI (X/@morsmutual_) shared a post on X stating:

"The game is just a year away."

Many fans also shared their excitement over the matter, creating hype for the upcoming GTA title. However, there is a high chance that the actual release date may come after over a year.

Fans share their joy and excitement for the GTA 6 release date in 2025

The gaming community has been waiting for over a decade for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Although most fans did not expect to wait till 2025 to play the game, the community has no choice.

Many other excited fans shared their thoughts via memes and snippets from the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Here are some of the relevant reactions:

However, a PC player commented that they have to wait longer for the GTA 6 PC version release.

Comment about Grand Theft Auto 6’s PC release (Image via X/@dirtbagg511)

Readers should note that the celebration is merely based on the fact that the game will be released sometime next year. Since the gaming studio has yet to release more information and a release date for the game, the wait time is still technically indefinite.

However, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, indirectly hinted at a potential release period for the upcoming title. In its latest Earnings Call Meeting, the parent company’s official revealed their target of earning over eight billion dollars in profits in the fiscal year 2025.

The aforementioned period starts on April 1, 2024, and ends on March 31, 2025. Although the company did not mention any games, there is a high chance that the GTA 6 release date could fall between January 1, 2025, and March 31, 2025.

However, readers are advised to wait for an official announcement.

