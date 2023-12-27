GTA 6 alpha version available to download and test gameplay: Real thing or fake?

Rockstar Games only revealed the GTA 6 trailer a few weeks back, and scammers have already started leveraging its popularity to make money. Recently, many players reported seeing ads offering the alpha version of Grand Theft Auto 6 to download and play. One website, named G2A is even offering activation keys for the unreleased game. Gamers should note that Rockstar Games has not officially made the game available to the public.

Therefore, any ad or website offering activation keys or playable files is nothing more than just a digital scam.

Scammers offering fake GTA 6 playable builds in exchange for real-life money

On December 17, 2023, a Redditor named u/PurpleStrawberry1997 shared a screenshot on the r/GTA6 subreddit exposing a YouTube ad scam related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

The image showed a suspicious website offering the alpha version of the upcoming game to download and test. The scammers also used the Rockstar Games logo and the Grand Theft Auto 6 IP name. While alerted gamers can already understand the scam, any negligent person could easily fall for the trap and lose their money and personal data.

Fans are also shocked that such dubious websites are making their way through the advertisement algorithms of YouTube and Google.

In another case, G2A, a widely known game key seller website, was seen selling GTA 6 PC version key for $222.91. It should be noted that Rockstar Games announced the upcoming game only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Therefore, offering a PC key is nothing but a blatant scam.

The matter went viral online, causing the website to face backlash. However, instead of removing the scam from its website, G2A has now changed the offering. Its most recent catalog shows Grand Theft Auto 6 - Xbox Live Key for Xbox Series X|S.

Readers are advised to stay away from such websites for a long period. Rockstar Games has yet to do various promotional activities, such as GTA 6 voice actor reveal, poster release, etc., before releasing the game.

Since the release date is yet to be announced, any third party offering the game is a clear scam.

