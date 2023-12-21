How does GTA 6 compare to GTA 4: Everything known so far

GTA 6 is expected to set new milestones for the Grand Theft Auto series and the gaming industry in general. Rockstar Games has only released the first trailer for the upcoming game, and it already broke multiple records worldwide. As a result, fans are excited to see how the final product will be compared to other popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 4 was also a groundbreaking release marking the beginning of the HD Universe of the franchise. While Grand Theft Auto 5 holds the most records so far, the 2008 title is also a great milestone to evaluate the upcoming game.

This article briefly discusses how Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer compares to Grand Theft Auto 4.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games introduced many new improvements in the GTA 6 trailer compared to Grand Theft Auto 4

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer demonstrated how Rockstar Games prepares for the upcoming gaming period. The highly-anticipated trailer wowed fans with its presentation, and it is still one of the most viral things on the internet.

However, this is not the first time the American gaming studio has tried to push its limits. GTA 4 was also a remarkable name in the Grand Theft Auto series that introduced “new-age realism” in video games.

Although the 2008-released title looks dull in contemporary times, its graphics were groundbreaking during its release period. The community is eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to release a GTA 4 Remastered version with improved graphics.

Grand Theft Auto 5 also pushed Rockstar’s limits one step further. However, the game still has a cartoonish vibe. However, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed almost realistic graphics, reducing the difference between video games and real-life visuals.

Grand Theft Auto 4 ruled the franchise for five years and above. The latest game is still popular after over a decade. Many fans believe the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will dominate the gaming industry for a long time.

One of the most interesting things in GTA 4 was the in-game physics. Rockstar Games implemented Euphoria Engine to create realistic ragdoll animations. Although the current game is a downgrade compared to the 2008 title, the upcoming game’s trailer showed the return of better in-game physics.

Fans are excited to explore more about the ragdoll physics in GTA 6 trailer 2 as the September 2022 leaks showed some remarkable changes compared to the current game’s effects.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be the greatest video game of the franchise after its release compared to Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

