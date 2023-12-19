GTA 6 trailer 2 release date hinted for September 2024: Rumor explored

The first GTA 6 trailer was a grand success for Rockstar Games. Not only did the video cross the 150 million view mark in a short span, but it has also broken several other records. While the gaming community continues to analyze the first video, some fans have discovered a possible hint towards the release date of the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

A tweet shared by @PainkillerH20 on X (formerly Twitter) mentions there are rumors that the bullet holes on the side of the car in the official Grand Theft Auto 6 poster art are in Braille and translate to September 2024. In their words:

"So some people are using the bullet holes in the car from the #GTA6 official artwork and in Braille it says, 'The next #GTAVI Trailer will be in September 2024!' I hope that is fake because that is way too long for a second trailer hopefully we get a next trailer April 2024"

This has sparked a debate among fans who think the rumor is too far-fetched to be true. On the other hand, some players believe that this could be the case since Rockstar Games usually takes a long time before releasing the second trailer of its other titles.

GTA 6 trailer 2 might roll out before September

It remains unconfirmed if the information shared in the above tweet is true. While there is a slight possibility of this happening, most fans believe that Rockstar Games will release the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer well before September 2024.

This is primarily because the actor playing one of the GTA 6 protagonists made an appearance online, hinting that the studio might have something in store for the community. The actress was spotted walking into a store dressed similarly to Lucia in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. This could be a clear sign that the developers are planning to release more information soon.

Rockstar Games might start the GTA 6 pre-order before rolling out the second trailer. However, fans will likely hope for more insight into the game before spending money on a pre-order. Thus, the studio might release a couple of character introduction videos soon. Here are some reactions that the tweet received from the community:

The first trailer was a major success, and the studio would look to further increase the hype before the title's eventual release in 2025. However, the aforementioned details are merely speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

In other news, Florida Joker has once again threatened Rockstar Games with a lawsuit and is demanding the studio pay him a huge sum of money for using his likeness in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. However, the studio has not made a statement regarding the matter. Fans believe the Florida Joker will take a tumble if he proceeds with the lawsuit.

