GTA 6 fans find Red Dead Redemption 2 reference in the trailer

Ever since Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer on December 5, fans have uncovered tons of little details that the studio cleverly hid in it. For instance, some players found a reference to Red Dead Redemption 2 in the one-minute and thirty-second-long trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

This is quite exciting because while both titles are associated with Rockstar Games, they are set in completely different times and worlds. As such, a reference to RDR2 in Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer is worth talking about.

In a tweet shared by @tempestGTA, they showcased a wanted poster of Everett Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2 and a stenciled decal from the new trailer that highly resembles this character.

GTA 6 trailer shows Rockstar Games' dedication to details

A screenshot of the tweet comparing the two images (Image via X/@tempestGTA)

The amount of details that Rockstar Games included in the trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 is praiseworthy. For anyone curious, they will be able to find the RDR2 character's reference around the clip's 1:17 mark.

The man's face highly resembles the one from the wanted poster of Everett from Red Dead Redemption 2. Morgan's bushy mustache is quite hard to miss as well.

Fans are also quite happy to find this small reference because it shows Rockstar Games' dedication to details. They are also ecstatic because this means that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have tons of other references as well as Easter eggs that will keep them busy for a long time.

Here are some of the best reactions to the RDR2 reference:

A screenshot of the fan's reaction to this information (Image via X)

Players are happy to see this subtle no towards RDR2 (Image via X)

Hopefully, Rockstar Games continues to amaze fans and will roll out the second trailer soon to further spike the hype around its upcoming title.

