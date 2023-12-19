How many years until GTA 6: Release date explored

The entire gaming community is eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to provide more details about GTA 6, and the release date is undoubtedly the most important. However, the popular gaming studio has yet to decide on a definite release date for the game. This has kept fans waiting for a long period. Rockstar is also notorious for delaying its game releases, which might make the wait even longer.

This article briefly explains when we can expect GTA 6 to be released and how long we'll have to wait.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

How long is the wait time for GTA 6 release date?

Rockstar Games showcased the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on December 4 and revealed that the game would be released in 2025. However, the studio did not provide any month or date for the event. Since the release date could range between January 1 and December 31, 2025, we may have to wait for around two more years to play the game.

This two-year wait period may increase or decrease depending on whether Rockstar Games releases the game early or delays it until 2026.

The gaming studio has only released the first trailer so far to give fans a glimpse of the upcoming game. Considering Rockstar’s previous practices, there are still multiple trailers left to be released before we get to the GTA 6 pre order process.

The future trailers should include the exact release date, versions of the game, in-game features, and many other things. We can also expect to know more about the GTA 6 actor who plays Lucia in the future. Rockstar Games has yet to officially introduce Lucia’s male partner. While the community widely believes he is Jason from the GTA 6 leaks, one cannot be sure until an official reveal.

Although Rockstar Games did not provide an exact date, Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, previously hinted at a potential release period. In its most recent earnings call meeting, the latter company claimed that it aims to earn over $8 billion in the fiscal year 2025.

The fiscal year 2025 will start on April 1, 2024, and end on March 31, 2025. Since the trailer already mentioned 2025 as the release year, we can rule out all dates until December 31, 2024. Now, if the parent company was indirectly hinting at the GTA 6 release with its income target, we can expect the game’s release date to be between January 1, 2025, and March 31, 2025.

However, we cannot be sure as Take-Two Interactive officials stated that they have many other projects in the pipeline that would be released in this period. Therefore, a waiting period of two years is the safest assumption.

