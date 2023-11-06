5 fascinating things about GTA 4 that fans still talk about

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 is one of the most precious gems in Rockstar Games’ basket, with a dedicated fanbase. The popular title was first released in April 2008, introducing the HD Universe of the franchise. The gaming studio also introduced and tested various things in the game that later became standard practices. However, after the release of the latest game, Grand Theft Auto 4 slowly became undervalued.

Nonetheless, hardcore fans continue to admire GTA 4 for what it offers. This article lists five fascinating things that players still talk about in the game.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Five things in GTA 4 that fans can never forget

1) Ragdoll physics

Ragdoll physics is undoubtedly the first thing that comes to players’ minds when discussing Grand Theft Auto 4. Rockstar Games incorporated the Euphoria Engine in the title, which made the in-game physics very much realistic. All the characters and objects react as they are treated in the game.

You can always see new ragdoll motions depending on what you do. The Euphoria Engine generates real-life reactions that make the game more enjoyable. Many fans are also expecting similar motions in the upcoming game. However, we have to wait for the GTA 6 release date to confirm it.

2) NPC reactions

The Euphoria Engine also improved the NPC reactions in GTA 4. Unlike Grand Theft Auto 5 and other titles, the NPCs in the 2008 title react more naturally. They can be pushed, hit, and shot by the protagonist. Each action creates unique reactions from the characters. Rockstar also added suitable dialogs, making them feel like a real crowd.

The weather and other environmental phenomena also produce unique reactions from the NPCs. When it rains, you can see pedestrians using umbrellas and newspapers to protect themselves or running to get under a roof. They are also brave and do not run away easily like Grand Theft Auto 5’s NPCs.

3) Niko’s life story

Rockstar Games introduced one of the saddest stories in Grand Theft Auto 4 that still troubles many GTA fans. While other protagonists in the series had a rough start followed by a happy ending, Niko Bellic’s story in the game did not meet a suitable fate. Many fans stated that Rockstar meant the words when it said:

“Things Will be Different”

Niko Bellic flees from his own country and tries to settle in Liberty City. However, in the end, he either has to lose his cousin Roman Bellic or his girlfriend Kate McReary. Many players had a hard time choosing which one to be killed in the game.

4) Single-player DLCs

GTA 4 is the only mainstream Grand Theft Auto game with single-player DLCs. Rockstar Games released two DLCs that supplement the HD Universe Liberty City saga. The Lost and Damned was first released on February 17, 2009, and The Ballad of Gay Tony was first released on October 29, 2009.

Both DLCs let you experience GTA 4 from the perspective of two new protagonists: Johnny Klebitz and Luis Fernando Lopez. Fans have been requesting single-player DLCs for Grand Theft Auto 5 for years. However, Rockstar clarified that the 2013 title is a complete game and would not have any story expansions.

5) Interactable open world

The open world of Grand Theft Auto 4 is one of the most fascinating things in the game. Rockstar Games depicted an almost accurate version of real-life New York and allowed GTA players to explore it on their own. There are many things on the map that you can interact with.

The food stalls, cafeterias, bars, and restaurants make Liberty City more realistic. There are also various buildings that you can casually enter and explore. The random events also make the city more lively and do not let you feel it is a programmed world.

Poll : Do you still play GTA 4? Yes No 0 votes