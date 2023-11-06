Rockstar Games gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles through November 9, 2023

Rockstar Games’s post-Halloween GTA Online weekly update is currently live, providing massive discounts on some of the best in-game vehicles the game has to offer. From now until November 9, 2023, you can immerse yourself into the world of Los Santos and save your hard-earned cash by getting rides such as Coil Voltic and Dewbauchee Champion at low prices.

One popular motorcycle from Western Motorcycle Company is also available at a discounted price in the latest GTA Online post-Halloween update. This article lists all of the vehicles currently on sale in Los Santos.

Rockstar Games offers the best time to pick up new GTA Online vehicles (November 6 to 9)

Rockstar Games is back with a bang with the latest GTA Online weekly update, offering vehicle collectors a golden opportunity to get a new set of wheels while saving some money on it. Up to a 50% discount is available on select vehicles this week. Here’s a complete list of automobiles you can get on sale until 3 am PT, November 9, 2023:

Penaud La Coureuse (30% off) – $1,393,000

$1,393,000 Western Reever (40% off) – $1,140,000

$1,140,000 Dewbauchee Champion (40% off) – $2,250,000 - $1,687,500

$2,250,000 - $1,687,500 Enus Jubilee (40% off) – $990,000 - $742,500

$990,000 - $742,500 Bravado Youga Classic (50% off) – $97,500

$97,500 Coil Voltic (50% off) – $75,000

Which is the best in-game vehicle on sale this week?

Since the major focus of this week’s event is on GTA Online Agency and its related activities, the only logical investment you can make is on the Penaud La Coureuse, one of the most discounted automobiles right now. It is a two-door, two-seater electric sports compact civilian hatchback that was added to the game on July 20, 2023, as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

As evident by its visual presentation, the vehicle is heavily based on the 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E and also takes some design cues from Legend Automobiles Turbo 3.

Being an electric vehicle, the La Coureuse’s engine makes the same sound as the Powersurge, but it is a bit slower than the latter. The sports compact hatchback can reach a top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h).

What makes this vehicle special is its compatibility with Imani Tech upgrades. You can easily install defensive mechanisms like Missile Lock-On Jammer or control it remotely, making it one of the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles in 2023.

With no Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement on the horizon, now is a great time to pick the Penaud La Coureuse at the 30% discounted price and save a lot of money this week.

