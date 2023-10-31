5 of the best Five Nights at Freddy's mods for GTA 5, ranked

Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the most popular video game franchises similar to the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series. The franchise got its first movie of the same name on October 27, 2023. However, the video game series debuted in August 2014, and the modding community has developed various Five Nights at Freddy's mods for Grand Theft Auto 5 PC.

Since the characters in Five Nights at Freddy's are the main attraction, the mods also depict them. This article lists and ranks five of the best Five Nights at Freddy's mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Ranking five best Five Nights at Freddy's mods to try in GTA 5

5) Ennard- Fnaf

The character model of Ennard as seen in the mod (Image via CutterKnight)

Ennard is one of the scariest characters in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. It is a machine puppet made of wires, springs, and metal. Modder CutterKnight created a replica of the character in this GTA 5 mod and brought him to the game as a playable character.

The character has high-resolution textures and properly blends with the game environment. You can also see through the gaps between the twisted wires covering his body. This mod can be used with other mods to create your own gameplay.

4) JackO Bonnie - Fnaf

The character model of Jack-O-Bonnie as seen in the mod (Image via CutterKnight)

Jack-O-Bonnie is one of the major antagonists in the FNAF franchise, and modder CutterKnight brought it to Grand Theft Auto 5 with this mod. He is a machinery bunny with various damaged body parts.

However, the most intriguing aspect of this GTA 5 mod is that it glows in the dark. The modded Jack-O-Bonnie model has a pitch-black body with yellow spots, which glows in the dark, giving an eerie vibe. It is one of the best mods to try this Halloween season.

3) Foxy - Fnaf

The character model of Foxy as seen in the mod (Image via CutterKnight)

Foxy the Pirate, popularly known as Foxy, is also one of the major antagonists in the Five Nights at Freddy's video game franchise. Modder CutterKnight brought the classic version of Foxy’s character to the 2013 title. It is one of the most popular GTA 5 mods from the FNAF category.

The modded character model has all its original characteristics, such as the black eye patch on the right eye and a hook on the right hand. According to the modder, you’ll need ScriptHookV, ScriptHookVDotNet, and NativeUI to use this mod.

2) SpringTrap- Fnaf

While Springtrap is an unlockable character in the FNAF World video game, GTA 5 players can directly install him into the game with this mod. It is a heavily damaged version of Spring Bonnie with a short height. However, the modder, I don't know..’s version of the character is the same size as other characters in Grand Theft Auto 5.

You can use this character with other mods to make your gameplay more interesting. Springtrap seems to be immune to any kind of damage. The GTA 6 leaked gameplay has fans hyped for the upcoming game, and many want similar mods to be created after its release.

1) Freddy - Fnaf

The character model of Foxy as seen in the mod (Image via CutterKnight)

Freddy Fazbear is the main antagonist in the FNAF series. He is an animatronic bear who is responsible for many events in the series. Modder CutterKnight brought the character to the Grand Theft Auto series with this popular GTA 5 mod.

You can play as Freddy to complete various tasks and missions. Freddy can also use various weapons that are available in the game. If you want to enjoy the Halloween season in single-player as well, the Freddy mod is a must-try option.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

Poll : Are you going to try these mods in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes