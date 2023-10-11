5 of the best Red Dead Redemption mods for GTA 5 (2023)

Red Dead Redemption is one of the best games published by GTA developer Rockstar Games, and after its recent port to modern consoles, it has regained its popularity. Unfortunately, the gaming studio has yet to release an official PC version of the title. Modders, however, have already developed several mods that give you the feel of Wild West in Grand Theft Auto 5.

This article lists five of the best Red Dead Redemption mods you can try in GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

5 best Red Dead Redemption mods to try in GTA 5 PC in 2023

1) John Marston Red Dead Redemption Scars for Michael

A comparison between John Marston’s scars and Michael’s scars (Image via George Marston)

John Marston is the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption. He has a distinct look with facial scars that make him easily recognizable. With this mod by modder George Marston, you can apply the same scars as cosmetics on Michael De Santa’s face.

The modder did an excellent job replicating the exact scars for the popular GTA 5 character. Even if you change Michael's appearance in the game, the modded scars remain in position and blend with the new appearance. A light-bearded Michael looks great with John’s scars.

2) RDR1 Trevor clothing and deadeye sound

Trevor Philips in John Marston’s outfit in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via SOUP-_-)

While you can style up Michael with John’s scars, you can also suit up Trevor Philips with the Red Dead Redemption protagonist’s clothes. This GTA 5 mod by modder SOUP-_- provides the original hat, bandolier, and pants of John Marston.

Additionally, the PC mod also brings John Marston’s special Deadeye sound to GTA 5 Story Mode. If you fully suit up Trevor with the Red Dead Redemption outfit and wield vintage weapons, he completely looks like a notorious outlaw. The Deadeye feature also helps you to deal with enemies with ease.

3) RDR witnesses

Red Dead Redemption has one of the best NPC mechanisms where they report you to law enforcement if you commit any crime while in their vision. Although Rockstar Games also implemented this in Grand Theft Auto 5, the reporting system is a bit broken, as you can get wanted levels even if you commit a crime in the middle of nowhere.

To fix this issue, modder GTATerminal and jedijosh920 developed this mod where you’ll be notified every time you get witnessed by someone while committing crimes. The map will show the location of the witness(es), and you can kill them to avoid getting a wanted level.

4) RDR (Red Dead Redemption) ragdoll fall sounds & gory bullet hit sounds

There is no doubt that Red Dead Redemption’s ragdoll physics is better than GTA 5. Many players often complain that the latest game’s ragdoll animations are very repetitive. However, this mod by XENORT brings better ragdoll animation and other properties to the 2013 game.

The modder also included the fall sounds in the Grand Theft Auto 5 PC mod. According to them, falling in the game will sound more brutal. Additionally, bullet sounds were also customized in the mod. XENORT also added some gore effects that are missing from the original version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

5) Red Dead Redemption night sky

A screenshot of the modded Red Dead Redemption Night Sky (Image via MaxLuk)

Red Dead Redemption has some of the best night sky sceneries among all open-world titles by Rockstar Games. Since the game takes place in a pre-industrial era, the sky looks bright, blue, and beautiful. GTA 5’s night sky is also beautiful for its setting. However, it cannot beat the sceneries of Red Dead Redemption.

Therefore, modder MaxLuk developed this mod where you can replace Los Santos’ sky with the one from Red Dead Redemption. This mod will surely make the gameplay more soothing and enjoyable at night.

