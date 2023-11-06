GTA 6 release date seems to be in Spring 2025, according to Rockstar insider

The GTA 6 release date is a trending topic on the internet nowadays, and it looks like we finally have a clue when to expect it. Famous Rockstar insider Tez2 recently provided an update on GTAForums about the game’s expected release date after a fan asked if 2024 is still a deadline for it. According to the reputed insider, the developers expect the game to be out sometime in Spring 2025.

They also shared some interesting details about when fans can expect an official announcement.

GTA 6 release date of 2025 seems right as per the Rockstar insider

A screenshot of Tez2's GTA 6 release date estimation (Image via Tez2)

As can be seen in the aforementioned screenshot, Tez2 shared some insights about the GTA 6 release date. According to their analysis and research, Rockstar Games expects it to be around Spring 2025; however, they also shared a possibility of a delay till Fall 2025 based on previous releases.

Tez2 also predicted the GTA 6 announcement by stating the following:

“I predict an announcement coinciding with the celebration of Rockstar's anniversary somewhere between late Nov and early Dec. And if not that, then a Feb announcement.”

If an announcement does happen as predicted above, a release date of 2025 seems very possible as the developer released its past big titles one year after their official announcement. Rockstar Games will complete its 25 years in December this year after its establishment in 1998. Fans can expect the developer to celebrate the anniversary in some way.

As per Tez2, the developer can offer more in-game content in the current Grand Theft Auto Online, and maybe share about what’s next for the series. Here’s what they stated in the post:

“I expect GTA Heist Month to be more V-themed. And for Rockstar to offer us the rest of GTA V anniversary clothing during this month. Focusing on V and concluding with Rockstar’s anniversary and a chance of talking about what’s next.”

Fans can expect an official Newswire post sharing all the details on the predicted window. However, they should take everything with a pinch of salt until the developers confirm anything.

So far among all of the GTA 6 release date leaks and predictions on the internet, this one looks the most promising and has a great chance to be somewhat right.

