7 things that old GTA titles did better than GTA 5

GTA 5 has improved upon its predecessors in many areas; however, there are also a few things that the older GTA titles have done better. Each entry has brought something different to the table.

Although some elements are carried forward, not everything makes it from one game to the next. Nevertheless, fans are hoping that some of the series' best features return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, so, until then, let's take a look at seven things old Grand Theft Auto titles did better than Grand Theft Auto 5.

Vigilante missions and 6 other things old GTA titles did better than GTA 5

1) Storyline

Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode is enjoyable, but it didn't have the same impact as Grand Theft Auto 4 or San Andreas.

These old titles are a slow burn and full of twists and turns, allowing players to connect with the protagonist deeply. This makes the redemption at the end worth the initial struggle.

GTA 5's protagonists are also beloved among fans, but its story just didn't have high enough stakes. While the villains in the older titles are downright iconic, those in the 2013 game seem forgettable.

2) Pedestrians

Pedestrians is another area wherein Grand Theft Auto 4 was better than GTA 5. One would think that the latest game would have the most advanced and realistic pedestrians, but sadly, that isn't the case.

It is even more surprising when looking at how realistically Grand Theft Auto 4's pedestrians react to the things happening around them. Even little details like them using umbrellas in the rain are missing in its sequel.

3) Dynamic physique

The ability to change the protagonist's physique based on his eating habits is one of the best features in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Eating more junk food makes the character big, whereas hitting the gym regularly helps staying in shape. This feature is not only missing in Grand Theft Auto 5, but also in every other game in the series besides the 2004 title.

4) Vigilante missions

Vigilante missions have been a big part of old GTA titles. In games like Grand Theft Auto Vice City or San Andreas, players can get inside a police vehicle and start fighting crime.

This mechanic evolved further in Grand Theft Auto 4 and is arguably the best it has ever been in the series. Vigilante missions are, unfortunately, not present in Grand Theft Auto 5 but many fans want them to return in GTA 6.

5) Story mode DLCs

Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode was completely abandoned by Rockstar Games, possibly because of the success of its multiplayer. In fact, multiple cancelled story mode DLCs got revealed after the GTA 5 source code leaked recently.

On the contrary, its prequel, Grand Theft Auto 4, has two high quality story mode DLCs - The Ballad of Gay Tony, and The Lost and Damned. Some of its characters, like Yusuf Amir, are incredibly popular among fans of the series.

6) Melee combat

Melee combat is an overlooked aspect of Grand Theft Auto games, mainly because weapons take the center stage. However, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas gave its melee combat just as much importance.

Players can travel across that game's map learning different fighting styles that have detailed animations, and add a lot of variety to the melee combat, which otherwise has been pretty basic in titles like Grand Theft Auto 5.

7) Enterable buildings

GTA 5's map of Los Santos and Blaine County is big but it, sadly, doesn't feature many enterable buildings.

For instance, restaurants have been accessible in old titles like Grand Theft Auto 4, San Andreas and even in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

However, this is not the case in Grand Theft Auto 5. While fast-food chains, like Burger Shot and Cluckin Bell, are present in its map, they cannot be entered.

