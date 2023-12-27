GTA 5 beta map images surface online, giving a glimpse of Los Santos' early look

The GTA 5 leak situation is getting worse every day as data miners are constantly digging and sharing more unseen details from the game files. In a recent discovery, fans found several images of the Grand Theft Auto 5 map that provide glimpses of Los Santos from its pre-release era. While the leaked map details do not affect the game, it is certainly not a welcome move, as Rockstar Games never intended their public reveal.

An X (formerly Twitter) user named @lmk_nathan42915 has been actively sharing the leaked content, including beta map images.

Data miners share GTA 5 beta map layouts from the source code leaks

On December 27, 2023, @lmk_nathan42915 shared 42 images of the beta map of Los Santos from the GTA 5 source code leaks. The images contained layouts of the State of San Andreas and various parts within it. The following are some of the beta map images found by data miners.

It should be noted that these images are part of the 200 GB source code data. The community strongly believes that Grand Theft Auto 5 became unofficially open-sourced after leakers made the entirety of the game’s framework public.

The leaks also contained details about other Rockstar titles such as Bully 2, Midnight Club 5, Grand Theft Auto: Tokyo, eight DLC expansions for GTA 5 Story Mode, and many more.

While the details about other projects are unverified, the Los Santos beta map leaks seemed true as the areas and their details match the official version of the Grand Theft Auto 5 map.

However, the community is still skeptical as neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has said anything about the GTA 5 data leaks. Nonetheless, the map leaks are widely circulating online, giving fans hits about how the studio built the sandbox area.

