200 GB of GTA 5 source code is about to get leaked, making it an open source: Report

The GTA 5 source code situation looks to have taken a turn for the worse, as the leakers are reportedly set to release all of the data at once. According to an X post by @lmk_nathan42915 on December 26, 2023, the individual who has 200 GB of the Grand Theft Auto 5 source code is about to disclose all of the data on Telegram soon.

The GTA 5 source code that has surfaced on the internet so far is around 4.65 GB only.

GTA 5 source code leak of 200 GB could become a bigger problem for Rockstar

As seen in the aforementioned post, @lmk_nathan42915 shared a screenshot of the leaker’s supposed message, where they disclosed their plans to release all 200 GB of GTA 5 source code. Here’s what they said:

“The telegram is gonna stay private for a while since there's high demand for the full source code, then ima make it public so u monkeys can do whtever u want ty”

While the identity of the source code leaker is not known yet, a report from user @_Dyllie_ on X shared some intriguing details about the matter. Per their research, the Grand Theft Auto 5 source code was allegedly bought for around USD 2000 by a group from the modding community.

Several alleged names have been mentioned in the report. However, it seems that someone named Kieron Austin was the one who allegedly leaked the source code a couple of days ago.

That’s not all, as one report also claimed that the GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj is the one behind the Grand Theft Auto 5 source code getting leaked. As can be seen below, GameRoll shared a screenshot where the alleged leaker revealed interesting details about the recent incident:

“#FreeArionKurtaj He started all of this and ensured the leak would become public. I have immense respect for him. Miss you buddy.”

The source code leaked data also disclosed all canceled DLCs planned for the game’s story mode for unknown reasons. If all 200 GB of data becomes available to the public, there’s a possibility that modders will try to release story expansions for the game.

With the recent Grand Theft Auto 5 source code leak, fans have a lot on their plates on their way to 2024.

