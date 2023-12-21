GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj sentenced to life in hospital for leaking gameplay footage: Report

Arion Kurtaj, the hacker behind the infamous September 2022 GTA 6 leaks, has been given an indefinite hospital order. BBC News Cyber Correspondent, Joe Tidy, reported the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, @joetidy, while attending Kurtaj's sentencing at the Guildford Crown Court. The judge has reportedly ruled the hacker high risk to the public because of his skills and motivation.

Arion Kurtaj was a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group. He is not only responsible for leaking numerous Grand Theft Auto 6 development clips, but was also involved in hacking sprees at other corporations like Nvidia and Revolut.

GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj given indefinite hospital order

BBC News Cyber Correspondent, Joe Tidy, attended Arion Kurtaj's sentencing at the Guildford Crown Court on December 21, 2023. The GTA 6 hacker was attending his sentencing via video call from the Feltham Youth Prison and was given an indefinite hospital order.

As per Joe Tidy, the judge ruled Arion Kurtaj as a high risk to the public because of his skills and motivation.

Arion Kurtaj had reportedly leaked Grand Theft Auto 6's in-development gameplay footage via an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Around 90 video clips of the unfinished Rockstar Games title were uploaded online in September last year that suggested it being set in Vice City, and likely having two protagonists.

The GTA 6 trailer featured a female protagonist, Lucia, and a male character who is reportedly the sequel's second protagonist, Jason. The trailer also confirmed the return of Vice City to the franchise.

According to a report from the Daily Mail earlier this month, the psychiatrist who assessed Arion Kurtaj, Dr Claudia Camden-Smith, revealed he was highly motivated to return to offending.

This is likely why notorious Lapsus$ hacker was given an indefinite hospital order. He will now remain in a secure hospital until doctors feel he is no longer a threat.

While the Rockstar Games hacker has been sentenced, Insomniac Games, the creator of titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, was recently a victim of leaks, like with GTA 6. Many of its upcoming projects and unfinished gameplay footage of its Wolverine game were revealed.

