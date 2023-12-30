GTA V source code: Everything leaked so far

Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer release would have been the biggest event related to the franchise, but GTA V source code leak has diverted a lot of attention away from the sequel. This leak has revealed lots of intriguing information about the 2013 title, such as its story mode DLCs, as well as some other projects that had never been announced publicly.

The developer is yet to comment on the incident but more and more information about it is surfacing online every day. In fact, scant details about the next game's major characters might have been found. So, let's take a look at everything that has leaked so far via the GTA V source code.

Bully 2, Agent Trevor DLC, and everything else leaked from GTA V source code so far

The GTA 5 source code was leaked around Christmas 2023 and became one of the biggest talking points in the gaming industry. X (formerly Twitter) user @_Dyllie_ reported that this code had been sold for $2,000 USD to a group, and one of its members leaked it out of spite. That said, there is no way to confirm this information yet.

In the leaked source code were details about eight canceled GTA 5 DLCs. In 2014, Rockstar Games announced plans for releasing Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode DLCs; however, that never came to fruition.

Not much is known about most of these canceled DLCs, but intriguing details about the Agent Trevor DLC have recently come to light. A screenshot posted by @krierraa on X suggests that characters like Agent 14 and Karen Daniels (Niko's girlfriend in Grand Theft Auto 4) might have appeared in it. In fact, this DLC might have even involved missions in space.

Besides story mode DLCs, details about scrapped alternate endings have also surfaced online via the leaked source code. If Rockstar had stuck with these concepts, Michael and Trevor's optional deaths would have been quite brutal.

However, the most notable revelation seems to involve unannounced projects like Bully 2, a spy game set in the Cold War titled "Agent," and perhaps even Midnight Club 5. Additionally, the code bore hints about a canceled PS2 Grand Theft Auto title, GTA Tokyo.

It's unclear how far into development these games or the aforementioned DLCs were before they were killed, and it seems unlikely that Rockstar will divulge any details. Fans have also expressed disappointment over these projects getting abandoned.

The gaming community now has Grand Theft Auto 6 to look forward to. Rockstar has confirmed its release year as 2025. Interestingly, the leaked Grand Theft Auto V source code reportedly also contains some details about the sequel's female lead, Lucia, and its alleged male protagonist, Jason.

