GTA 5's canceled Agent Trevor details leaked online after Bully 2

Details of the canceled GTA 5 story mode DLC, reportedly titled Agent Trevor, have leaked online. They showcase a bunch of character and vehicle names that were supposedly planned for the DLC in question. Furthermore, some concept art screenshots have also leaked online, suggesting an in-development underwater level from the abandoned Agent Trevor story mode DLC.

All the data is reportedly coming from Grand Theft Auto 5's leaked source code, which also disclosed that there might have been eight canceled story mode DLCs of the 2013 game. Besides Grand Theft Auto 5, unannounced Rockstar Games projects like Bully 2 were briefly mentioned in the source code as well.

Canceled GTA 5 story mode DLC Agent Trevor details leak online following Bully 2

X (formerly Twitter) user @krierraa has posted a screenshot that reportedly contains details of the now-canceled Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode DLC, Agent Trevor. While it doesn't give out much about its narrative, some characters and vehicles mentioned in the files are quite interesting.

For instance, Agent 14, a Grand Theft Auto Online character, has been mentioned several times in the screenshot above. Additionally, the term KAREND_AGT likely refers to Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 character Karen Daniels. For those unaware, Karen was Niko Bellic's girlfriend (under the fake name Michelle) in GTA 4 and was later revealed as an IAA agent.

That said, the most intriguing mention of them all is Stromberg, possibly referring to the submersible Grand Theft Auto Online car, Ocelot Stromberg.

As its name has allegedly been mentioned in the GTA 5 source code, Rockstar Games might have been planning to add it with the Agent Trevor DLC in the game's story mode.

Along with these names, concept art possibly linked to the canceled Agent Trevor DLC has also leaked online.

Fans are theorizing that they might be early concept art of an Agent Trevor DLC underwater level, but nothing can be confirmed as of this writing.

The leaked source code suggests that there might have been eight canceled GTA 5 DLCs. Just like the alleged Agent Trevor DLC concept art, Bully 2 concept art was also leaked online recently. The unannounced game has also been mentioned in Grand Theft Auto 5's leaked source code.

Interestingly, scant details of Grand Theft Auto 6's female protagonist, Lucia, and the alleged male lead, Jason, were reportedly found in the 2013 game's source code. Lucia was introduced in GTA 6's first trailer, which, oddly enough, led to the Florida Joker controversy.

