Leaked GTA Tokyo was in development for PS2, claims report

GTA Tokyo is one of the many things leaked from the recent Grand Theft Auto 5 source code incident, and it looks like it was under development for Sony's most popular gaming console back in the day. According to an X post by @lmk_nathan42915 on December 25, 2023, the title was, at some point, under development by Rockstar Games for the PS2 console.

GTA Tokyo was neither announced nor released for any gaming console, making this leak a bit unexpected.

GTA Tokyo was real, and it was going to be a PS2 title: Report

As seen in the X post, @lmk_nathan42915 shared a screenshot of the files found in the leaked GTA 5 source code, showing data that he claimed to be of the unreleased Grand Theft Auto Tokyo. Per the files, the title was under development for Sony’s PS2 console.

No other information is available at the moment. However, a Grand Theft Auto game set in Tokyo was a rumor back in the late 2000s. It seems that Rockstar shelved those plans to make other games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Grand Theft Auto Tokyo is not the only title that has been found, as the leak also revealed data related to other video games like Bully 2, Agent, and Midnight Club 5.

Additionally, some files have been linked to Grand Theft Auto 5, and they suggest that there were numerous DLCs planned for story mode expansions:

Relationship

Manhunt

Assassination

Norman

Liberty City

Enterprise

Agent Trevor

Prologue

The leak also revealed the two endings in the story mode that never made the final cut. According to the data, Michael was supposed to die with a Police Chopper Blade. Meanwhile, Trevor was meant to be frozen by liquid nitrogen before getting smashed by Michael.

With the recent source code leak and GTA 6 voice actor controversy, fans of the series have a lot to look forward to in 2024.

