5 greatest GTA moments that made fans love the series

The GTA series is chock-full of iconic moments that players have remembered for long. Each title presents a unique experience and adds to the reputation of the franchise, which is why Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest brands in the gaming industry. Grand Theft Auto 6, the next installment in this series, is expected by fans to continue this tradition and have unforgettable moments of its own.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five of the greatest Grand Theft Auto moments that made fans love the series. That said, readers should note that there will be some spoilers ahead.

Lamar's monologue and 4 more greatest GTA moments that made fans love the series

1) Three Leaf Clover

Three Leaf Clover is a Grand Theft Auto 4 story mission in which its protagonist, Niko Bellic, robs the Bank of Liberty with Patrick McReary, Derrick McReary, and Michael Keane. Once players loot the bank vault, they must shoot their way through swarms of LCPD and NOOSE personnel as they try to escape, which is an exhilarating experience, to say the least.

This is one of the most action-packed missions not only in this game but in the entire series. Although there are many Grand Theft Auto 4 features missing in GTA 5, Rockstar Games might have emphasized heists in the sequel after seeing the player reception for Three Leaf Clover.

2) End of the Line

End of the Line is Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' final story mode mission. The game's entire journey is beautifully concluded in this lengthy, high-octane mission. It features some great set pieces and drama, as players take revenge from antagonists Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny, especially in the final chase sequence, with the entire city in chaos.

The gameplay features in GTA San Andreas and missions like End of the Line are a big reason why many consider this title the best in the series. They have also contributed to making Grand Theft Auto synonymous with high quality.

3) Lamar's monologue

Lamar Davis is among the funniest individuals in the Grand Theft Auto series. The character is introduced shortly after Grand Theft Auto 5's prologue as a friend of its protagonist, Franklin Clinton, and it didn't take too long for him to become a fan favorite.

While there are many great Lamar moments in the 2013 title, his monologue outside of Franklin's initial home stands out as arguably the funniest moment that GTA 5 features in its story mode. Interestingly, a similar sequence is seen in Grand Theft Auto Online's Short Trips mission - Fire it Up.

4) Driving in Vice City for the first time

Following Grand Theft Auto Vice City's prologue, in which things didn't go so well for its protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, players must drive from Ken Rosenberg's office to the Ocean View Hotel. Michael Jackson's iconic song, Billie Jean, starts playing on the in-game radio right upon entering the character's white Admiral car.

The combination of neon hotel signs and the 1980s music make up for an unforgettable moment as players drive around in Vice City for the first time. Since the location will return to GTA 6's map, it will be interesting to see if the sequel is able to conjure a similar moment.

5) Playing as Michael, Trevor, and Franklin

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first game in this series to feature multiple protagonists. The title lets players switch between the three characters at any time in freemode and in some missions. Three's Company is the first mission wherein players get to use all three characters.

Switching between Michael, Trevor, and Franklin and playing the same mission from different perspectives made for one of the greatest GTA moments. Since its sequel will also feature multiple protagonists, there should also be such iconic moments in GTA 6's story mode.

