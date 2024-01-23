5 most useless GTA 5 features that shouldn't return in GTA 6

GTA 5 revolutionized the gaming industry and set new standards for video games. That said, Rockstar Games incorporated several features and gameplay mechanics that turned out to be useless, and fans would rather not see them return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Since the upcoming title is expected to be far better than its predecessors, adding these features would be ill-advised.

This article will jolt your memory by listing five of the worst features that had no place in GTA 5 and should not be a part of its sequel

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 of the most useless GTA 5 features that should not be added to GTA 6

1) Disappearing cars

One of the biggest issues with the story mode of GTA 5 was the disappearance of the purchased cars. Spending hours collecting money to purchase a nice car only for it to disappear because you walked away was frustrating.

Fans don't want Rockstar Games to add any similar mechanics in Grand Theft Auto 6 at all. On the other hand, several features were removed from GTA 5 that would have made it way better and enjoyable. Developers should ensure that once purchased, a vehicle automatically gets added to the player's garage and does not disappear into thin air.

2) Cops spawning out of thin air

This is another useless feature in GTA 5. While cops have always spawned soon after players start shooting, those in Grand Theft Auto 5 track you from a mile away, even when there are no witnesses.

Rockstar Games could have worked more on the cop AI feature to make them better and corner players or make things tactical. This is also why fans want an improved police force in Grand Theft Auto 6. Fortunately, the leaked gameplay looks promising, as the police AI seems to work believably.

3) Stealth

While this point highlights stealth, it does not mean GTA 6 should avoid incorporating a stealth feature or mechanic. Most will agree that stealth in Grand Theft Auto 5 is a useless ability that mostly does not work, and they could use other approaches to complete a mission.

Rockstar Games implanted a stealth feature that invited heavy criticism. Those who have played stealth games would know how such abilities work. This should be reflected in the upcoming title.

4) The special abilities of the protagonists

This could be a controversial take, but the special abilities of the protagonist-trio of Grand Theft Auto 5 were quite useless. They are rarely utilized, and even then, only Franklin's ability was somewhat viable in specific instances.

While Trevor's ability makes him much more durable for a short period, it detracts from the thrill of gun fights, which are already limited in the game. So, Grand Theft Auto 6 should either avoid giving such special abilities to its protagonists or make them a pivotal aspect of combat.

5) Yoga and similar side activities

Yoga is one of the most useless features/activities in Grand Theft Auto Online and should not return in Grand Theft Auto 6 unless it affects the player's stats. Instead, San Andreas has several amazing features that should be featured in GTA 6 like the gym mini-game that changed CJ's body.

In terms of attributes, there was no benefit to doing Yoga. Therefore, Rockstar Games should refrain from including it in the upcoming entry.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is quite some time away, players can dive into amazing open-world titles that offer a similar experience to pass the time.

