5 features GTA 5 removed that make no sense

GTA 5 was an advancement over previous entries in the franchise in many ways. Unfortunately, some features in older titles that were much appreciated by fans were also removed by Rockstar Games. Although their absence didn't make the 2013 title a bad game, their inclusion could've improved it even further. Fans now look forward to the series' next installment, Grand Theft Auto 6.

While they expect it to include many features removed by its predecessor, whether that will happen or not remains to be seen. With that said, let's take a look at five featured Grand Theft Auto 5 removed that make no sense.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Vigilante missions and four more features GTA 5 removed that make no sense

1) Crouching

Crouching is one of the most basic mechanics not only in Grand Theft Auto titles but also in all of gaming. But you can't crouch outside of cover in GTA 5, as this feature was replaced by the stealth stance. Although this concept is interesting, it wasn't executed in the best manner. Moreover, it shouldn't have been added in place of the crouching mechanic.

Therefore, GTA 6 should reintroduce this feature along with more detailed stealth mechanics to freshen up the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay. This may help in adding variety to how players approach the sequel's story mode missions.

2) Extensive melee combat

One of the things that Grand Theft Auto 4 did better than GTA 5 was the melee combat. Players could perform various actions and dodge incoming attacks in the title, which made its hand-to-hand combat very interesting. Sadly, Rockstar failed to replicate this aspect in its next release, Grand Theft Auto 5, whose melee combat leaves much to be desired.

While Michael, Trevor, and Franklin are nowhere near as trained in fighting as Grand Theft Auto 4's Niko Bellic, this does not help much with the title's gameplay and has become another feature that fans want improved in the sequel.

3) Vigilante missions

Vigilante missions have been included in many titles of this franchise. As suggested by the name, these side missions allow users to maintain law and order in the city, offering a very different perspective. To play vigilante missions in titles like Grand Theft Auto 4, Vice City, and San Andreas, one must get access to a police vehicle.

However, they cannot be started by getting inside a cop car in Grand Theft Auto 5 as this feature is not present in the game. That said, there are some GTA 5 mods that can add vigilante missions to the 2013 title's story mode.

4) Accessible restaurants

One way to make open-world games like Grand Theft Auto feel more immersive is by including numerous enterable buildings. Unfortunately, this is an area where GTA 5 hasn't performed well. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 4, features many accessible restaurants among its enterable buildings.

While there are fast-food restaurants in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well, none of them is accessible. The lack of enterable buildings in it is even more surprising when looking back at how 2004's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas executed this feature.

5) The ability to pick up objects

The ability to pick up and throw random objects like bricks and cups was a simple yet incredibly fun feature in Grand Theft Auto 4. In fact, one of its missions, Bull in a China Shop, requires players to break a shop's window by throwing a brick.

However, as with all previous entries on this list, this feature was also removed in GTA 5, and it made no sense. Many now hope for its return in the next game, which will be released in 2025.

There are rumors about Rockstar releasing GTA 6 on PS5 Pro, but the studio has not confirmed this as of the time of writing.

