3 things GTA 6 should change in the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay

The gaming community has high expectations from GTA 6, as titles in the Grand Theft Auto series are generally of a high standard. This is how Rockstar Games has made a name for itself in the industry. However, despite the reputation held by this video game franchise, there are certain Grand Theft Auto gameplay features that should be improved to some degree with the next release.

This will offer players a fresh and unique experience when playing the forthcoming title. In this article, we look at three things GTA 6 should change from the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Disregard for melee combat and 2 other things GTA 6 should change from the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay

1) Mission design

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto's mission design is somewhat outdated. What was once considered new and exciting has now become dull for some players. The missions designed by Rockstar Games seem to follow a set pattern that takes the fun out of the game, especially when there are too many similar quests.

There are many missions in the GTA series that involve visiting a specific location and taking out the enemy. This may be enjoyable initially, but it gets repetitive over time. Additionally, there is a surplus of fetch and tail missions in this series that quickly start feeling like a chore.

That said, Grand Theft Auto 6 needs to see a change with regard to Rockstar's age-old mission design. The studio needs to reinvent the wheel to some extent so that the next installment feels worth the long wait.

2) Disregard for melee combat

Melee combat is one of the most underutilized aspects of Grand Theft Auto's gameplay. While this was among GTA San Andreas' best features, thanks to the ability to learn different fighting styles, each with unique animations, Rockstar didn't really expand upon it in future titles.

Although players mostly use guns, Grand Theft Auto 6 should feature dynamic fighting styles and give melee combat more importance to add a new dimension to the series' typical gameplay. Rockstar should utilize this feature and reintroduce underground cage fighting as a sport in GTA 6.

This side activity is one of the most fun things in Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony. Melee combat need not be redesigned drastically for the upcoming title, but changing the way certain missions are approached should help with the issues mentioned in the first entry to some extent.

3) The way police work

One could be committing a crime at the most remote location on the map with no cops around, but they will still attain a wanted level, and law enforcement will know exactly where to find them. Moreover, police tend to spawn instantly near the crime scene, allowing players little to no time to get away.

GTA 6 could try implementing this differently from GTA 5 and other titles in the series by taking some inspiration from Hangar 13's Mafia 3. There, players can avoid attaining a wanted level if they manage to stop witnesses from alerting the authorities.

Grand Theft Auto 6's leaked development clips from September 2022 did suggest that the police might be a little more realistic in the game, but that can only be confirmed once it releases in 2025. Until then, fans of the series can continue grinding Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, for which Rockstar Games releases a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be the most fun GTA game so far? Yes No 0 votes