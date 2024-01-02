5 missions in GTA series that give the most satisfaction upon completion

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series is full of memorable missions. While some are incredibly fun, others are difficult to beat and push players to their limits. In a nutshell, each quest in the series is an enjoyable ride full of ups and downs. The next installment, Grand Theft Auto 6, is expected to do the same once it comes out in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five missions from the GTA series that give the most satisfaction upon completion.

A Dish Served Cold and 4 more missions in the GTA series that give the most satisfaction upon completion

1) Demolition Man

Demolition Man is widely accepted as one of the most difficult missions in the GTA series. It is a part of Grand Theft Auto Vice City and is assigned early on in its story mode. The mission's objective is to place multiple bombs in an under-construction building using a Remote-Control helicopter.

While it might sound simple, completing it was hard, mostly because of the RC helicopter's clunky controls. Security staff and construction workers attack it continuously, and to top it all off, the bombs must be placed at their designated spots before the timer runs out. Although Demolition Man can be a nightmare to complete, beating it grants a lot of satisfaction.

2) Catch the Wave

Catch the Wave is a mission from Grand Theft Auto 4 and is assigned by Phil Bell. The character also accompanies players in this mission, but his participation often leads to a lot of frustration. Catch the Wave involves infiltrating a Russian boatyard in Liberty City and running off with their cocaine-filled boats.

However, players must deal with all enemies at the location first. This part would've been easy, but Phil rushes inside the boatyard and, more often than not, gets killed, jeopardizing the mission. Since there are no checkpoints, players must complete the long drive that takes place before this segment on each reattempt. This is why getting through with Catch the Wave is highly satisfying.

3) A Dish Served Cold

Grand Theft Auto 4's A Dish Served Cold is incredibly satisfying because of everything else that happens in the game's story mode leading up to this point. In this mission, Niko Bellic, the protagonist, takes revenge on Dimitri Rascalov by killing him.

The latter is responsible for most of Niko's troubles ever since he arrived in Liberty City. Dimitri used him as a pawn initially and then went on to make his life a living hell. Therefore, putting him down makes for an incredibly satisfying moment.

The game's story is very different in terms of tone from others in the series. But it is one of the things that GTA 4 did better than GTA 5.

4) Wrong Side of the Tracks

Wrong Side of the Tracks is among the most challenging missions in GTA San Andreas. This game was released in 2004 and is highly regarded by fans of the series. However, not everyone remembers Wrong Side of the Tracks fondly.

The objective is pretty straightforward. Follow a train on a dirtbike as Big Smoke shoots the Vagos gangsters standing on top of it. Unfortunately, Big Smoke's abysmal shooting skills are the reason why many have struggled to complete it. Those who did beat the mission must have felt a lot of satisfaction.

5) The Third Way

The Third Way is the last story mode mission in GTA 5. What makes it satisfying is the fact that all three protagonists come together and put an end to their enemies, Devin Weston, Steve Haines, and Wei Cheng, one by one.

Grand Theft Auto 5's antagonists were more annoying than menacing, so eliminating them adds to the sense of relief. The mission is also quite action-packed, making it highly enjoyable. Rockstar should look to add more of such missions in the sequel, with tailing missions being one of the things GTA 6 must avoid.

