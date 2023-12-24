5 sports activities that should return in GTA 6

Sports make up for some of the most fun side activities in Grand Theft Auto games, and they are expected to be a part of GTA 6 as well. Along with new additions, fans of the series also want some older ones to return. While the franchise's main focus is crime, the inclusion of sports as side activities provides a different dimension and keeps the overall gameplay varied.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five sports activities that should return in Grand Theft Auto 6. However, readers should note that this list is speculative and Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed any returning sports activities yet.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Basketball and 4 more sports activities that should return in GTA 6

1) Triathlon

Triathlon is a multi-sport race featuring running, cycling, and swimming. GTA 5's Story Mode has three triathlons, and one of them is an incredibly long cross country race that allows players to get across the map in a very unique way. The inclusion of this sports activity can prove to be quite fun in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Although not much is known about the GTA 6 map yet, the title's debut trailer did showcase a region that is likely inspired by the Florida Everglades. Having a triathlon in such an area could be challenging, but also enjoyable. Therefore, Rockstar should consider making this activity a part of the next game as well.

2) Underground cage fighting

Probably one of the most intense sports featured in the series yet, underground cage fighting in Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony tested players' melee combat skills. Not only did it serve as an optional side activity, but also helped in making a decent amount of money.

Melee combat is pretty basic in Grand Theft Auto 5 and fans hope that it is improved upon in the upcoming game. If that happens to be the case, the return of some sort of combat sports activity could be a great way to test one's skills.

3) Basketball

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is the first and surprisingly the only game in the series to feature basketball as a sports activity. It is a decently fun way of spending time away from all the criminal activities and gang violence in Los Santos.

The mechanics of this mini-game are pretty outdated today, since the title released back in 2004. Hence, Rockstar should upgrade and reintroduce this sport in Grand Theft Auto 6. Interestingly, one of the buildings seen in the GTA 6 trailer seemingly resembles the Kaseya Center, a basketball stadium in Miami.

4) Tennis

Tennis is another sport that should return in GTA 6. It debuted in Grand Theft Auto 5 in the form of a fun and interactive side activity. In fact, one can even compete in tennis matches against other players in Grand Theft Auto 5's Online Mode.

A shot in Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer did feature a tennis court, so this sport might be returning in the next game. However, that remains to be seen. Unfortunately, another shot from the trailer has led to the Florida Joker GTA 6 controversy.

5) Racing

Racing has been a big part of Grand Theft Auto games and this sport can prove to be a great addition in the next one as well. While Street Races are popular among fans of the series, Rockstar recently added Drift Races to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer with the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

However, racing does not have to be limited to cars only. As Grand Theft Auto 6's map could likely feature a lot of water, as suggested by its debut trailer, boat races may also be a part of the game. It can be quite interesting to participate in and throw a different kind of challenge.

