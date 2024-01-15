5 things GTA 6 Online should do differently from GTA 5 Online

GTA 6 Online has yet to be officially announced by Rockstar Games, but there is a lot of speculation about what it could do differently from GTA 5 Online. While the latter has been a success for the developer, there is plenty that can be improved to deliver a better gaming experience. That said, whether Rockstar implements them in the upcoming title's unconfirmed multiplayer remains to be seen.

In this article, we look at five things Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should do differently from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

Disclaimer: This list is purely speculative and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Detailed character creation and 4 other things GTA 6 Online should do differently from GTA 5 Online

1) Feature a speaking protagonist

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online's protagonist never speaks. This makes all cutscenes and telephonic conversations one-dimensional, as we only get to hear the other characters' perspectives. While this may not be the game's biggest issue, a talking protagonist should make conversations more entertaining.

This would also improve the quality of interactions between them and characters from older GTA titles that may appear in it. Thus, Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should allow its protagonist the ability to speak.

2) Introduce cross-play

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online's players can only play with those on the same gaming platform as them. Many had hoped that cross-play would be introduced in the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version, aka Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced, but Rockstar did not do so.

The feature allows users on different platforms to play together, a trend that has become fairly common in modern video games. Therefore, if there is one thing that GTA 6 Online should do differently than its 2013 predecessor, it is introducing cross-play to the series.

3) Detailed character creation

All players must create a character before entering Grand Theft Auto 5 Online for the first time. Although there are only a few customization options available, there is plenty of room for improvement. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 are a great example of how detailed character creation can be, and Rockstar could draw inspiration for its upcoming title's multiplayer mode.

Vehicle customization allows users to render GTA 5 Online vehicles in their own style, and this should also apply to the character models. Clothing items and accessories are decent options, but there should be much more on offer in the next game for it to truly feel like a step up.

4) Less sci-fi

Rockstar Games has experimented a lot with sci-fi in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. The most notable steps in this direction are the introduction of weaponized flying bikes and cars and weapons that shoot laser beams. The game also features the Up-n-Atomizer, a handgun that fires energy pulses capable of blowing away pedestrians and vehicles alike.

While these items are fun to an extent, they don't feel like they belong in the series. Some players have expressed their lack of desire for these features to return in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online. While Rockstar could still incorporate some science fiction elements, it should preferably be a little more practical.

5) Have better payouts for multiplayer modes

Fans expect Grand Theft Auto 6's features to greatly outshine the mechanics in GTA 5. However, another area where the sequel should best its prequel is payouts, especially for Deathmatches and Adversary modes. These usually do not lack fun or creativity, but their payouts leave a lot to be desired.

This is why many prefer grinding the same profitable missions repeatedly instead of interacting with the community in online matches. That said, this is something Rockstar could do differently in GTA 6 Online.

