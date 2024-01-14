5 things Rockstar must do before GTA 6 release

GTA 6 is scheduled to be released in 2025, but fans want Rockstar Games to do certain things before rolling out the title. Since this experience isn't going to be available for another year, the studio has lots of time to offer content to keep fans excited.

This article will list five things that the developer should do before releasing Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

5 things Rockstar Games should do before GTA 6 rolls out

1) Release a Michael De Santa DLC

Michael De Santa is one of the protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 5, and fans have been requesting Rockstar Games to release a DLC centered around him for the multiplayer counterpart of this game.

Both Franklin and Trevor are already part of Grand Theft Auto Online, and it only makes sense for Michael to get the same treatment. While Ned Luke, alongside others, expected a DLC centered on him to arrive in December 2023, it did not come to pass.

However, fans are hoping to see one before the developers complete Grand Theft Auto 6 and finally roll it out. There is still plenty of time for them to work on missions and heists revolving around Michael.

2) Bring back all the removed vehicles in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has removed over 200 vehicles from Grand Theft Auto Online, claiming that this will further streamline the experience for everybody. Most players don't approve of this decision and want the developers to bring back all these items permanently.

The list of removed content includes several fan-favorite cars, and gamers want to be able to purchase them without having to wait for special events or weekly updates. Bringing these vehicles back should be one of the biggest things Rockstar Games does before releasing GTA 6. This decision would benefit all players. However, gamers on the computer might appreciate it more.

This is mainly because Grand Theft Auto 6 will roll out for the PC at a later unspecified date. As such, players on this platform will at least want to access all the vehicles that were originally present in Grand Theft Auto Online.

3) Rolling out character trailers

Rockstar Games released a couple of videos that introduced fans to Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonist trio before this title's release, and fans want the studio to do the same with its successor. That was a good move in the past, as players knew what to expect.

Introducing videos focused on characters in the upcoming title will also help put a stop to many rumors and speculations about who might show up in GTA 6. Also, making players familiar with in-game characters beforehand will allow Rockstar to maintain the hype around this title.

4) Bringing back the GTA 5 protagonist trio for one final showdown

Ever since fans heard about the canceled GTA 5 single-player DLCs, they have been furious with Rockstar for sidelining this game's campaign. So, it will be very rewarding and fulfilling for them to get a big and final update for GTA 5 and complete some missions as the protagonist trio.

Fans have been requesting Rockstar Games to release something content that allows them to do so for a long time. Now that the next installment in this series is so close, a final showdown would be a great way to pull the curtains on Grand Theft Auto 5, which has been going strong for a decade.

5) Gradually decrease updates and support for GTA Online

GTA Online is one of the most profitable titles for Rockstar Games and generates a lot of revenue for the studio. Fans have been criticizing them for a long time for pouring too much time into it instead of working on Grand Theft Auto 6.

With the next installment in the series coming out in 2025, most of them want Rockstar to gradually decrease the number of updates for Grand Theft Auto Online and instead use all its resources to polish the next game. This will be much smarter than suddenly stopping all support for the title.

In other news, fans have come up with several potential release dates for the GTA 6 trailer 2. However, Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed or made a statement regarding this.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see Michael De Santa in action once last time? Yes No 0 votes