List of all removed vehicles from GTA Online (and how to buy them)

GTA Online has many removed vehicles that players cannot buy through Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Legendary Motorsport. Thankfully, there are a few alternative ways to get them still. Such methods require the player to either own a certain property, be on the next-gen port of the game, or just steal a car or bike from the street.

This GTA Online article lists all removed vehicles from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsport. The end of this guide mentions some methods to acquire those cars and motorcycles.

List of all removed vehicles in GTA Online

The Cheburek is one of the unfortunate cars that became much harder to acquire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of removed vehicles in GTA Online that used to be purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, with those starting from A to D:

Asea

Asterope

Avarus

Bagger

Baller

Baiti 801RR

BeeJay XL

Bison

Blade

Blazer

Bodhi

Buffalo

Buffalo S

Cavalcade

Cheburek

Cliffhanger

Contender

Daemon

Dilettante

Double-T

Dune Buggy

Dynasty

Interestingly, some removed vehicles, like the Baller, were revealed in the GTA 6 leaks to be present in the next game. However, that didn't stop them from becoming harder to get in GTA Online.

The following list is for E-I:

Enduro

Esskey

Faggio

Faggio Mod

Faggio Sport

F620

Fagaloa

Felon

Felon GT

Franken Strange

FQ2

Fugitive

Fusilade

Futo

Gauntlet

Gresley

Habanero

Hakuchou

Hellion

Hermes

Hexer

Hot Rod Blazer

Ingot

Injection

Innovation

Intruder

Issi

Issi Sport

That's plenty of unpurchasable items in the game already, but there are still more removed vehicles to list below.

The PCJ 600 was a popular motorcycle gone from Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the unbuyable cars and motorcycles from J-P:

Jackal

Jester (Racecar)

Kalahari

Landstalker

Massacro

Michelli GT

Minivan

Nebula Turbo

Nemesis

Oracle

Oracle XS

Paradise

Patriot

PCJ 600

Pigalle

Picador

Penumbra

Peyote Gasser

Prairie

Premier

Primo

The following list is for R-S:

Radius

Ranger

Rat Bike

Rat-Loader

Rebel

Regina

Retinue

Riata

Rocoto

Ruffian

Rusty Rebel

Ruiner

Romero

Sanchez

Sandking SWB

Schafter

Schwartzer

Seminole

Seminole Frontier

Sentinel

Serrano

Sovereign

Stanier

Stratum

Streiter

Surge

The Tornado is also much harder to buy these days (Image via GTA Wiki)

Finally, here is the T-Z selection from Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Tailgater

Tornado

Rat-Rod

Tulip

Vader

Vamos

Vigero

Warrener

Washington

Wolfsbane

Zion

Zion Cabrio

Zion Classic

Zombie Bobber

That's over 100 removed vehicles from just Southern San Andreas Super Autos alone. Sadly, Legendary Motorsport also got rid of some of its selections in GTA Online.

The iconic Cheetah is gone from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what Legendary Motorsport removed from their lineup from 1 to F:

190Z

811

9F

9F Cabrio

Alpha

Baller LE LWB

Baller LE LWB (Armored)

Brawler

Bullet

Carbonizzare

Cheetah

Cognoscenti

Cognoscenti (Armored)

Cognoscenti 55

Cognoscenti 55 (Armored)

Cognoscenti Cabrio

Comet

Comet SR

Coquette

Coquette BlackFin

Cyclone

Deviant

Entity XF

ETR1

Exemplar

Feltzer

Furore GT

The following list is for G-R:

GP1

GT500

Hustler

Imorgon

Infernus

JB700

Locust

Lynx

Neo

Paragon R

Raiden

Rapid GT

Rapid GT Classic

RE-7B

Revolter

Roosevelt

Roosevelt Valor

Ruston

Even HSW vehicles aren't safe, like the Stirling GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, here is the removed selection from S-Z:

S80RR

Savestra

SC1

Schafter LWB

Schafter LWB (Armored)

Seven-70

Stafford

Stinger

Stinger GT

Stirling GT

Super Diamond

Surano

Swinger

Tigon

Torero

Tyrus

Vacca

Voltic

Viseris

XA-21

XLS

XLS (Armored)

Z-Type

Zorruso

Warstock Cache & Carry also no longer sells:

Lifeguard (SUV)

Blazer Lifeguard

Benny's does not sell Comets anymore.

How to get removed vehicles in GTA Online

The SC1 is a good example of a car you could still get through the Auto Shop with some good RNG (Image via Rockstar Games)

As terrible as the recent news is, there are some ways to get the above cars and motorcycles again, such as:

Buying them from a client in an Auto Shop (only a few cars are eligible).

Buying them from a client in a Clubhouse (only a few bikes are eligible).

Purchasing one from Simeon or the Luxury Autos on an event week (depending on the week).

Buying one from the Vinewood Car Club (requires GTA+, and not everything will be available).

Purchasing it from another player in the LS Car Meet (only in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).

Stealing them from the street (only cheap cars and motorcycles apply here).

Here are the cars you may randomly get from a client in the Auto Shop that are not traditionally obtainable otherwise:

Comet

Coquette Blackfin

Dynasty

Fagaloa

Futo

Hermes

Nebula Turbo

Neo

Paragon R

Primo Custom

Raiden

Riata

SC1

Seminole Frontier

Swinger

Warrener

Note that the Auto Shop and Clubhouse will have a random vehicle available for a client job when the game brings one into those properties.

The Wolfsbane could be bought from a client in the Clubhouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

This list is for motorcycles you can buy from a client in the Club House:

Avarus

Daemon

Esskey

Faggio Mod

Wolfsbane

r/GTACarMeetMarket is a subreddit for players seeking to buy removed vehicles they normally couldn't get otherwise in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports. If you're low on cash, try doing some GTA Online money glitches, Sell Missions, or heists.

