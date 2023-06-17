5 popular cars removed in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update implemented a controversial move of removing several cars from various in-game websites. Many gamers have very vocally voiced their disdain for this change, yet Rockstar Games never responded to such criticism. Thus, several popular cars and motorcycles have been de-listed. This article will specifically focus on the beloved automobiles that are much harder to acquire these days.

Note: Anybody who owns these vehicles will still have them in their inventory. As reported, these cars aren't purchasable anymore. A few gamers have a problem with this update because some popular automobiles will only be buyable in certain weekly updates and through the LS Car Meet and The Vinewood Car Club.

Five cars bizarrely removed from purchase in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Stirling GT

A Stirling GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Stirling GT is a car with HSW modifications and is considered unique because it's legal in both Sports and Sports Classic races. With HSW modifications installed, it's the fastest in both vehicle classes, boasting a mighty top speed of 156.75 mph. There is little reason to believe that the Stirling GT was a "lesser-used" vehicle worthy of being removed.

This automobile is excellent in GTA Online, so removing the option to purchase it is incredibly bizarre. Several vehicles in the game that remain buyable are much worse than the Stirling GT in terms of performance. However, this automobile is available for GTA+ members on The Vinewood Car Club in the June benefits that corresponded with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

2) 9F

A 9F (Image via GTA Wiki)

Even cars on the cover artwork for Grand Theft Auto V weren't safe from being removed for purchase on in-game websites in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. GTA Online players can no longer purchase the 9F, even though it was fairly popular for a cheap vehicle.

Many wonder why the cheap vehicles that were no longer buyable couldn't be stolen and kept in a player's garage. The 9F was an old automobile that might not have been competitive anymore, yet its absence is notable.

3) Comet

A Comet (Image via GTA Wiki)

Another cheap classic that is no longer buyable from in-game websites is the Comet. The San Andreas Mercenaries update canning this car also effectively removed the Comet Retro Custom since GTA Online players can no longer purchase its base model.

The Comet has been in several Grand Theft Auto video games throughout the years since its debut in Vice City. Unfortunately, neither Benny's Original Motor Works nor Legendary Motorsport sell this vehicle anymore. Although the Comet was old, many still had not bought it and now had to be inconvenienced to find an alternate way to acquire this vehicle.

4) Cheburek

A Cheburek (Image via Rockstar Games)

The beloved "cardboard car" is no longer available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. For those who don't know, the Cheburek was a vehicle with several super cheap customizable features where the player could put literal cardboard over some parts of the automobile.

It was a silly gimmick, yet one that isn't really replicated by other automobiles in GTA Online. Some players enjoy having a vehicle that looks super cheap and messed up. Not to mention, they now have one fewer automobile with a rust livery available to them.

5) Z-Type

A Z-Type (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans of old-school-looking cars should know that sweet rides like the Z-Type and the Roosevelt were removed from their in-game websites in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. The former vehicle was a status symbol that veteran players loved.

It thankfully never cost $10,000,000 in this game as it did in Grand Theft Auto V, but the Z-Type was still pretty cool. The Z-Type is still the third-fastest Sports Classic in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries, with a top speed of 126.25 mph.

Poll : Do you think about quitting GTA Online due to the removal of nearly 200 vehicles from the usual in-game websites? Yes No 0 votes