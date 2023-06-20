List of removed cars GTA Online players can buy from an Auto Shop

Many of GTA Online's "removed cars" cannot be bought at an in-game website, yet the Auto Shop is still fair game here. That means players who own this purchase can still purchase select automobiles if they appear at an NPC client's request. To do so, approach the client's vehicle to see two options. One is to modify it, but the more appropriate option is "Purchase Vehicle."

That simple feature allows players to purchase automobiles they otherwise couldn't get, although some minor caveats are worth mentioning. For example, there are only over a dozen of "removed cars" in this business to purchase compared to the nearly 180 vehicles that aren't available for purchase anymore.

Here is a list of removed cars that you can still buy from GTA Online's Auto Shop

The Neo is a "removed car" still available to acquire from the Auto Shop (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players seeking a full list of "removed cars" that they can purchase from an Auto Shop will find it below:

Comet

Coquette Blackfin

Dynasty

Fagaloa

Futo

Hermes

Nebula Turbo

Neo

Paragon R

Primo Custom (the original Primo can't be bought anymore)

Raiden

Riata

SC1

Seminole Frontier

Swinger

Warrener

Note: The Futo and Primo (the base model for the Primo Custom) can also be obtained by stealing them in the streets.

Gamers should know that they do not get to choose which client wants their vehicle upgraded. Whatever the NPC wants the player to modify is entirely random. It may be one of the 16 "removed cars" from the above list or something a player can still purchase from an in-game website.

How do Auto Shop Client Jobs work?

An official advert for this gameplay feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

For starters, you need to own the Auto Shop to use this feature if you want to purchase a vehicle you can no longer get otherwise in GTA Online. Anybody who just recently bought this property must also do the setup mission to get the business running.

GTA Online players have a 50% chance of spawning a vehicle in their lift to modify each day. There is also a mechanic where a car is guaranteed to generate one hour and 46 minutes after the last one was sold to a client or bought from them. Thus, gamers at least have a consistent way to generate a potential vehicle they otherwise can't buy.

Players who own the Car Lift can service up to two automobiles at a time, making it more likely that you find the automobile you want.

Other ways to buy removed cars in GTA Online

As an example, the Stirling GT was once buyable in The Vinewood Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a few other ways to get the vehicles above apart from the Auto Shop:

Purchase them via the LS Car Meet

Purchase them at The Vinewood Car Meet

The first method requires you to be with other players in the LS Car Meet and for those gamers to own the automobile. A GTA Online player seeking The Vinewood Car Meet method must be a GTA+ member and be fortunate enough to have the otherwise removed vehicles available in the current rotation.

Poll : Do any of the Auto Shop's purchasable vehicles interest you? Yes No 0 votes