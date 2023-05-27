5 of GTA Online's best cars you can steal and keep

GTA Online has about a hundred cars that players can steal and keep. Most are quite bad by today's standards, but a few of them are pretty decent and worth owning. This listicle will focus on the best vehicles available via this method. It is worth noting that players can also buy these automobiles for pretty cheap, but there isn't much point when they're obtainable for free.

It's worth noting that everything here was available when GTA Online first launched. No updates since then introduced vehicles that players can randomly find in the open world and store in one of their garages. As far as "best" is concerned, this article will only include options with an actual niche in the current meta.

Karin Futo, Ubermacht Zion, and more amazing GTA Online cars you can steal and keep

1) Karin Futo

You can steal and keep a Karin Futo in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Anybody seeking to enter the drifting scene may want to steal a Karin Futo around Rockford Hills or LSIA. This car has solid performance stats all around, especially for a vehicle easily obtainable at the start of the game. Note that its potential 119.25 mph makes the Karin Futo the second-fastest car that can be kept if stolen.

Just keep in mind that it's more suited for drifting to show off to your friends than for actual competitive racing. Nonetheless, this vehicle also has several good customization options, including a popular Princess Bubblegum-themed livery.

2) Vapid Dominator

You can steal and keep a Vapid Dominator in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Speaking of fast cars that GTA Online players can steal and keep, the Vapid Dominator clocks in at an impressive top speed of 120.25 mph. It used to be one of the fastest cars in the game, but powercreep has largely overshadowed it in the past few years.

Even so, most vehicles that a player can get from pedestrians aren't nearly as good as the Vapid Dominator. That means anybody looking for something free should consider getting one, especially since no other automobile that can be stolen is faster. Anybody seeking this vehicle can find it near Pillbox Hill.

3) Ubermacht Sentinel XS

You can steal and keep an Ubermacht Sentinel XS in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Ubermacht Sentinel XS is another classic car that GTA Online players steal and keep. It has a top speed of 117.25 mph, but what makes it even better is that this vehicle has an HSW counterpart. Ergo, this automobile is incredibly valuable for anybody seeking a fast coupe.

For reference, the HSW version of the Ubermacht Sentinel XS has a top speed of 137.75 mph. You could technically get the first HSW conversion for free, although it's not something you can take from an NPC. Hence, that variant isn't the one on this list (although it does make the base model much better).

You can usually find this car around Rockford and Vinewood Hills.

4) Ubermacht Zion

You can steal and keep an Ubermacht Zion in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Speaking of Coupes, the Ubermacht Zion is another fast car GTA Online players can take from NPCs. It has a top speed of 117 mph and a recorded lap time of 1:07.403, the latter of which puts the Ubermacht Zion in third place for a Coupe. That small niche makes it more useful than other vehicles a player can steal and keep in this game.

The only coupes faster are the HSW Sentinel XS and Karin Previon, but it's worth noting that the Ubermacht Zion isn't much worse by comparison. You can find this car around Rockford Hills, The Families, and Vespucci Beach.

The Ubermacht Zion Cabrio is slightly worse off performance-wise and can also be stolen, for those curious.

5) Karin Sultan

You can steal and keep a Karin Sultan in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

One fan-favorite eligible for this list is the Karin Sultan. Players can steal and keep this car by first finding it near Chamberlain Hills, Little Seoul, or Sandy Shores. A top speed of 115.75 mph is pretty solid, too.

Gamers can also choose to pay to convert it to the Karin Sultan RS Classic, which is basically an improvement over the original Karin Sultan. Doing so also interestingly changes the vehicle class from Sports to Super.

