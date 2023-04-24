5 reasons to own Sultan RS in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Each major update adds on to the endless catalog of vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While only a few garner the most attention, some are renowned for outperforming their peers despite having ordinary looks. One car belonging to the aforementioned category is the Karin Sultan RS, a Super Car that debuted in GTA Online in January 2016.

This vehicle might seem pedestrian at first glance, but it is capable of outshining some of the most extravagant cars in the game. Having said that, here are five reasons why players should own the Sultan RS after The Last Dose update.

Great performance and 4 more reasons to own the Sultan RS in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

1) Simple yet sleek

Sultan RS base design

The Karin Sultan RS falls under the Super Cars category in GTA Online. While most cars belonging to this class feature a modernized build, the Sultan RS boasts a simple yet sleek look. It has a wide front end with a compact cabin that can seat a maximum of two people.

The Sultan RS also features an All-Wheel-Drive train with its exhaust being unconventionally located right behind the front wheel. This design has been inspired by real-life cars like the Lexus IS, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI, and the Subaru Impreza.

2) Considerably fast

As per the game files, the top speed of the Karin Sultan RS was supposed to be 91.96 mph or 148.00 km/h. However, the actual in-game speed differs by a great margin. Through tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322, it has been found that the Karin Sultan RS has a top speed of 117.25 mph or 188.70 km/h.

In addition, its acceleration has been given a rating of 82.50 on a scale of 100 on Rockstar Games' official website. This makes it fairly quick, allowing it to be utilized in GTA Online missions and races to great effect.

3) Great performance

Based on the statistics from Rockstar Games' official website, here are some of the Karin Sultan RS' performance ratings out of 100:

Speed - 79.41

- 79.41 Acceleration - 82.50

- 82.50 Brakes - 33.33

- 33.33 Handling - 75.76

- 75.76 Overall - 67.75

These scores do a good job of reflecting the vehicle's performance in GTA Online. As can be seen above, the car's handling is pretty decent. The compact build keeps it stable and allows it to make sharp turns even at full speed. While Sultan RS' brakes are average at best, it shouldn't act as a great detractor. If players remain cautious, they should be able to maneuver the car with ease.

4) In-depth customization

Despite the fact that the Karin Sultan RS' standard performance and design are quite satisfactory, customization can enhance them to a greater degree. The vehicle can be customized at Benny's Original Motor Works under a whopping 24 categories. Here are some of them:

Armor upgrades - 5

Enginer upgrades - 4

Brakes - 4

Front Bumpers - 16

Rear Bumpers - 9

Exhaust - 6

Fenders - 7

Grille - 5

Window tints - 3

Hood - 11

Liveries - 8

Spoilers - 16

Suspension - 5

Transmission - 5

Additionally, players can install bulletproof tires in the car, along with Turbo tuning.

5) Affordable

Interestingly, the Karin Sultan RS is a custom Super Car. This means that players can only obtain this variant by customizing its base model. The base Karin Sultan costs $12,000, however, it can also be stolen. Once it is acquired, it can be converted into the Sultan RS through Benny's Original Motor Works for an additional cost of $795,000.

While that may seem expensive, the cost is much less than most cars in GTA Online. Those who feel unsatisfied with its performance can recover 60% of their investment by selling it. The standard resale value is $477,000, which climbs to $717,810 upon complete customization.

