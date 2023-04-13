5 best cars for drifting in GTA Online (April 2023)

GTA Online's drifting community is still incredibly popular in April 2023. This listicle will show off various impressive cars ideal for people interested in that scene. These vehicles' prices and minor attributes will be listed for the reader's convenience. Do note that they will still be good long after April 2023. However, any vehicle added to the game after April 12 won't be mentioned in this article.

There are many good candidates for drifting. How useful and affordable they are will vary based on a player's skill level and the amount of money they are willing to part with to get these vehicles. That said, here are the best vehicles to drift with.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five cars that GTA Online players should get for drifting

1) Karin Futo

Price: $9,000

It's rare to see cheap vehicles be good in GTA Online. However, the Karin Futo is a perfect car that introduces players to the drifting lifestyle. Spending $9,000 is nothing in this game, and you would be rewarded with something incredibly beginner-friendly. The above video includes a handy visual guide on how to master drifts with the Karin Futo, with some tips that could be applied to other vehicles too.

You would typically use this car at fairly low speeds, so don't go full throttle with it. One should also know that builds are instrumental to drifting, so make sure to get EMS Upgrade Level 4, Competition Suspension, Race Transmission, and no spoilers.

2) Karin Futo GTX

Price: $1,590,000

Trade Price: $1,192,500

The Karin Futo GTX is a direct improvement over the Karin Futo in every way but affordability. It's also beginner-friendly while offering superior performance stats. One anime that drifting fans might love is Initial D., and this car has a livery named Delivery Boy that makes it look like you're driving Takumi's AE86. Hence, many players are often seen with Delivery Boy equipped.

Apart from that, it's worth mentioning that the Karin Futo GTX is often stated to be one of the best cars to drift within GTA Online. Even if some players might find the vehicle overrated at times, there's no denying that this automobile is legitimately good in its niche.

3) Annis ZR350

Price: $1,615,000

Trade Price: $1,211,250

Masters of the double clutch and mid-drive speed boost techniques should find the Annis ZR350 quite fun to use for drifting. Hence, this car isn't meant for beginners. Players who are good with these advanced tricks might find the ZR350 better than the Karin Futo GTX in some aspects, particularly because the former has better acceleration. If you want something that excels around tight corners, then this Annis car is an excellent choice.

4) Bravado Banshee 900R

Price: $565,000

Original Banshee Price: $105,000

Not every good drifting car has to be a Tuner in GTA Online. The Bravado Banshee 900R is a perfect example of something that excels at high speeds, and it's even in the top ten in the Super class when it comes to this aspect. Unfortunately, it can be prone to oversteering. That's why many players stick with drift builds to take advantage of its excellent top speed.

Being prone to oversteering makes it a bit hard to recommend to newcomers. Yet, the Bravado Banshee 900R's superior performance stats compared to the previous options on this list make it much better for some players who prefer faster vehicles.

5) Redwood Gauntlet

Price: $230,000

An underrated old classic is the Redwood Gauntlet. Muscle cars are often seen as good choices for drifting in GTA Online, and it's no different for this entry. Best of all, the Redwood Gauntlet is free for returning players from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, meaning some veterans could test this vehicle out at no cost.

