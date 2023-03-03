What makes the Karin Futo GTX the best drift machine in GTA Online?

If you're looking for a great drift machine in GTA Online, the Karin Futo GTX is a phenomenal choice. It is significantly more expensive than the regular Karin Futo but has better overall stats to compensate for that difference.

One major reason the Karin Futo GTX is a great choice is that it's quite beginner-friendly. As long as you understand the basic premise of drifting, you can easily perform it with this vehicle. Testing this car in the LS Car Meet is highly recommended since it has a vast open area perfectly suited for learning how to drift.

How to build the Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online

Here is a summary of what to build on the Karin Futo GTX based on the above video guide:

Tires: Low Grip Tires

Low Grip Tires Turbo: Turbo Tuning

Turbo Tuning Engine Tunes: EMS Upgrade, Level 4

EMS Upgrade, Level 4 Transmission: Race Transmission

Race Transmission Suspension: Lowered Suspension

Lowered Suspension Spoiler: None

None Brakes: Stock Brakes

You can alter the rest of the vehicle as you see fit in GTA Online.

A good demonstration of how smooth the drifting is with this car can be seen around the 5:40 mark of the above video.

Reasons why the Karin Futo GTX is worth getting in GTA Online

Another look at the Delivery Boy livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned earlier, if you're looking for something that can drift easily, the Karin Futo GTX is one of the best options available. Those who follow the above build (or something similar to it) should immediately notice how smooth it is.

It is vital to mention that this car is primarily used for drifting. It won't exceed in regular races due to its top speed only being 119.8 mph, which is rather middle-of-the-road for Sports and Tuners.

Still, a huge community of GTA Online players loves activities that focus heavily on drifting. Top speed isn't the most crucial attribute over there compared to the ease of turning one's own vehicle.

The Karin Futo GTX is not the fastest car in its vehicle classes, but it can perform several drift techniques easily if you know what you're doing. Examples include:

Handbrake: Keep the car in first gear and tap the handbrake every few seconds.

Keep the car in first gear and tap the handbrake every few seconds. Countersteering: Initiate the drift around the object and move the wheel left and right.

Initiate the drift around the object and move the wheel left and right. Double Clutch: Go to second gear → Let go of the accelerate button → Tap the handbrake, tap the accelerate button.

Building the vehicle properly is a crucial step toward mastering these techniques, yet it's only the beginning. You need to keep practicing these maneuvers until you master them. It is highly recommended to watch videos of a master doing it.

The above clip features the regular Futo, which is weaker than the Karin Futo GTX. If one can perform these techniques with an inferior vehicle, they can most certainly do it with its superior counterpart.

How to get the Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online

The Karin Futo GTX is not too expensive (Image via GTA Wiki)

You can purchase this vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online. Its default price is $1,590,000, but it has a Trade Price of $1,192,500. Discounts from weekly updates can lower it even further.

The Karin Futo GTX is similar to Initial D's Trueno AE86, and it performs well, just like its anime counterpart.

