How to get Low Grip tires in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

Los Santos Tuners has added some necessary features to GTA Online that make drifting much easier. These include Low Grip Tires and a lowered stance option for new tuners.

The new update brings several features to the game that have recategorized GTA Online into the racing genre. This includes brand new race-ready tuners and some exciting races to participate in, alongside an Auto Shop property and the LS Car Meet.

It has already become the most popular update in GTA Online history, with the maximum recorded number of players on launch day. The Low Grip Tires and the stance modifications have, without a doubt, attracted many racing and drifting fans to the game.

GTA Online Tuners: How to get Low Grip Tires installed in a car

Note: Low Grip tires are only applicable to new tuners and they can only be installed at the Mod Shop inside the LS Car Meet.

Players in GTA Online who want to install Low Grip Tires on their cars should do the following:

The first step is for players to visit the LS Car Meet warehouse. If they don't already have a membership, they must purchase one for $50,000.

Once they are inside the desired vehicle, they must press LCtrl, which brings up a pop-up menu. Players will then have to press G, as instructed, to bring the car to the Mod Shop.

They must select the Wheels category in the Mod Shop, then go to Tires > Tire Enhancements.

The Low Grip Tires are available for installation from this menu for the price of $500.

Low Grip Tires should only be installed by those players who wish to drift in GTA Online. Although there are plenty of regular cars in GTA Online which could benefit from this feature, Rockstar made this exclusive to the new tuners.

As such, the lowered stance option and Low Grip Tires are only accessible to these new cars. Some cars in this update are quite capable of drifting without installing these tires or lowering their stance. These are the Dinka RT3000, Vulcar Warrener HKR and the Karin Futo GTX.

The Low Grip Tires are definitely not recommended for racing as they make a car very slippery. If used in a race in GTA Online, this could result in massive oversteering and sliding out. Besides, drifting isn't ideal for driving in a race, and grip racing is much more preferable.

Edited by Gautham Balaji