GTA+ membership benefits and rewards revealed for June 2023

GTA+ is a microtransaction only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has released a new slew of GTA+ benefits from June 13 to July 19, 2023. GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update just came out on the same start day, meaning several rewards are connected with that big update.

Anybody subscribing to this membership program can receive all the free gifts and other bonuses in the following list. You must redeem the freebies before they expire on July 20, 2023, or else those items won't be available at $0. The complete list of all benefits and rewards can be seen in the next section of this article.

All GTA+ benefits for June 2023 announced

Here is a rundown of most bonuses provided in this month's GTA+ subscription:

The Vinewood Car Club: Subscribers can test-drive vehicles from this club, even in Freemode, via the Interaction Menu. New discounts are also available on the cars and motorcycles featured here.

Subscribers can test-drive vehicles from this club, even in Freemode, via the Interaction Menu. New discounts are also available on the cars and motorcycles featured here. Exclusive 20% Discounts: 20% off the Vigero ZX, Deveste Eight, Cypher, Stirling GT, Seminole Frontier, Hakcuhou Drag, StingerTT, RE-7B, Ratel

20% off the Vigero ZX, Deveste Eight, Cypher, Stirling GT, Seminole Frontier, Hakcuhou Drag, StingerTT, RE-7B, Ratel Free vehicle: The Maibatsu MonstroCiti can be claimed for free from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti can be claimed for free from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. New Chameleon Paints: Cream Pearl and Blue-Green Flip are now available.

Cream Pearl and Blue-Green Flip are now available. Free upgrade: Subscribers get the Avenger Operations Terminal at no cost.

Subscribers get the Avenger Operations Terminal at no cost. Free clothes: Hinterland Shorts, Work T-Shirt, and a Green Emissive Lady Liberty Mask will automatically be delivered to the player's account.

Hinterland Shorts, Work T-Shirt, and a Green Emissive Lady Liberty Mask will automatically be delivered to the player's account. Shorter Skip to Destination cooldown: Subscribers must wait five minutes between trips and pay nothing for them.

Subscribers must wait five minutes between trips and pay nothing for them. Gun Van bonuses: The Gun Van is always marked on the world map for GTA+ members.

The Gun Van is always marked on the world map for GTA+ members. $500,000: All subscribers get $500,000 automatically delivered to their GTA Online accounts.

All subscribers get $500,000 automatically delivered to their GTA Online accounts. Free CEO/VIP Abilities: CEO/VIP Abilities cost nothing for subscribers.

CEO/VIP Abilities cost nothing for subscribers. Free Vehicle Requests: Vehicle Requests are also free.

Vehicle Requests are also free. Shark Cards+: Subscribers get 15% extra value from all Shark Cards.

However, there are more benefits to highlight than what's shown above. A list of said rewards could be seen in the next section of this article.

Hangar Owners also get a nice bonus this month

Here is a list of GTA+ benefits tied to the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

1.5x money and RP on specific missions: Project Overthrow Missions and Hangar Sell Missions give 1.5x cash and RP.

Project Overthrow Missions and Hangar Sell Missions give 1.5x cash and RP. 2x money and RP on RC Time Trials: This activity gives you double cash and RP.

This activity gives you double cash and RP. 40% off Avenger Upgrades: Excluding the free Operations Terminal, everything else tied to the Avenger is 40% off.

Excluding the free Operations Terminal, everything else tied to the Avenger is 40% off. 30% off all helicopters: All choppers have a 30% discount.

This month has more rewards than many previous monthly GTA+ benefits offered by comparison. Gamers who already subscribed to last month's subscription should automatically have their membership renewed. Players interested in the current offerings can sign up for this program in the game or the official game stores for this title on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As of the latest GTA Online update, PC, PS4, and Xbox One players still cannot sign up for this subscription.

