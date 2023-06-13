How to unlock Maibatsu MonstroCiti for free in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update has a new wave of GTA+ benefits, one of which includes a free Maibatsu MonstroCiti. This new Off-Road car is the first one in its class to have HSW performance upgrades available. Anybody seeking the new best-in-class must purchase it for $1,485,000 or get it at $0 if they're a GTA+ member.

As of this writing, no mission or other content can give away the Maibatsu MonstroCiti for free. If players want to get this new vehicle at no cost, they must become a GTA+ member. Gamers wanting the HSW upgrade must pay $1,109,000 to get that feature.

Note: The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is "free" in the sense that you pay zero GTA$ to get it.

Here is how you can get the Maibatsu MonstroCiti for free in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

Another look at the new vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can sign up for GTA+. That means PC, PS4, and Xbox One gamers cannot get this new car for free. This subscription costs $5.99 monthly and auto-renews until you cancel it.

Once you get GTA+, head to Southern San Andreas Super Autos's in-game website and purchase it for $0. Alternatively, you can check it out at The Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries.

The HSW and Imani Tech upgrades are still available to players, even if they don't get this car for free.

Notes on the Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Here is what's currently known about this new vehicle introduced in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Vehicle Class: Off-Road

Off-Road Unique upgrades: HSW, Imani Tech

HSW, Imani Tech Vehicle Capacity: Two

Two Legal for races?: Yes

Before the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, only the Weaponized Ignus could simultaneously have HSW and Imani Tech upgrades. Although in that case, the latter vehicle could only have a Missile Lock-On Jammer and not a Remote Control Unit.

By comparison, the new vehicle you can get for free can have either Imani Tech modification installed, which is a first for HSW cars in GTA Online. An HSW upgrade also ensures that the Maibatsu MonstroCiti will be the fastest Off-Road car in the game as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

What else is included in GTA+ this month?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Become a charter member of The Vinewood Club, plus get the Avenger Operations Terminal upgrade, the new Maibatsu MonstroCiti off-roader, and much more with GTA+ this month: rsg.ms/e22edfb Become a charter member of The Vinewood Club, plus get the Avenger Operations Terminal upgrade, the new Maibatsu MonstroCiti off-roader, and much more with GTA+ this month: rsg.ms/e22edfb https://t.co/o2AvxfJJVS

Here is a list of the other important benefits tied to the new GTA+ benefits introduced alongside GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries:

$500,000

Access to Shark Cards+

The Vinewood Car Club lets you test-drive and purchase vehicles at a discount

New Chameleon Paints (Cream Pearl and Blue-Green Flip)

Free Avenger Operations Terminal

Free clothes (Hinterland Gear and Green Emissive Lady Liberty Mask)

1.5x cash and RP on Project Overthrow Missions and Hangar Sell Missions

2x cash and RP on RC Time Trials

40% off all Avenger Upgrades

30% off all Helicopters

All the usual Gun Van and Taxi Fast Travel benefits

Free CEO/VIP abilities and Vehicle Requests

All GTA+ benefits last through July 19, 2023. That means if you want to get your free Maibatsu MonstroCiti or take advantage of the other aforementioned bonuses, then you must do so before that date.

Poll : 0 votes