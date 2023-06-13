GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update officially releases on all consoles: New cars, missions, and more

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is finally out now, and has introduced tons of new cars, missions, and much more content to all of the currently supported platforms. A set of six brand new missions has been added to the title as part of Project Overview, along with many other surprises to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary. The update is currently live on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and Xbox One.

There’s so much new to do in the game from today, and this article will share everything players need to know about the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update's content.

San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update goes live today in GTA Online (June 2023)

Rockstar Games has officially released the new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update today for all players around the globe. Here’s a breakdown of the DLC download file size for different platforms:

PS5 – 5.572 GB

PS4 – 2.291 GB

Xbox One – 2.63 GB

Xbox Series X/S – 12.6 GB

PC – 2.27 GB

When it comes to new content to explore, there are six brand new missions ready for anyone who owns an Avenger and has the new Operation Terminal installed. Here’s a complete list of Project Overview missions that players can complete for earning a good amount of money:

Reporting on Duty Falling In Breaking Ranks On Parade Shock & Awe Unconventional Warfare

It looks like Armored Trucks are returning to Los Santos as researched by Floorball today.

For vehicle enthusiasts, Rockstar has added many great rides, ranging from four-wheelers to flying ones. Here’re the new San Andreas Mercenaries vehicles available in the DLC:

Albany Brigham Vapid Clique Wagon Bravado Buffalo EVX Declasse Walton L35 Maibatsu MonstroCiti Penaud La Coureuse Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT Vapid Ratel Bravado Hotring Hellfire F-160 Raiju Mammoth Streamer216 Junk Energy Inductor Inductor

The promised new Tactical SMG can be found at Gun Van today at a 10% discounted price of $292,500.

Many familiar and fan-favorite outfits have also been added to GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. These are locked and players need to complete the objectives mentioned in the new Career Progress system (only for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users). Special outfits can be found by visiting any clothes shop and selecting the new “GTA V Anniversary” category.

CentralGamingHub @CGHchannel The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is free for GTA+ subscribers or $1,485,000 otherwise. There is also a new symbol added to the vehicles included as GTA+ discounts. #GTAOnline The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is free for GTA+ subscribers or $1,485,000 otherwise. There is also a new symbol added to the vehicles included as GTA+ discounts. #GTAOnline https://t.co/oEZzQwOGgG

GTA+ members can claim a brand new Maibatsu MonstroCiti for free of cost as part of this month’s benefits.

