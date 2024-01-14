3 GTA Online vehicles that should return permanently (& 2 that should be removed)

While GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles, Rockstar Games has removed tons of them over time. There were some cars and trucks on the list that were not great, but there were some good ones as well. Naturally, players want the developers to bring back some of them permanently. On top of that, there are requests to remove some vehicles from the game as well.

On top of this, there are requests to remove some vehicles from the game as well. The main reason behind this is the sheer number of cars, motorcycles, and utility vehicles in the games, which sometimes makes it difficult for newbies to pick a good one. So, removing some unpopular and relatively bad ones will shorten and freshen up the list.

This article will mention three vehicles the developers need to bring and two that need to go.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

3 GTA Online vehicles Rockstar Games should bring back permanently and 2 that need to go

1) Vapid Hustler

Vapid Hustler is one of the Muscle cars in GTA Online that was removed from the game and only appears in the weekly rotation. It is a classy old-school car that has been a fan favorite since the beginning. While most veterans already own it, new players must wait for it to appear during events.

Unlike its looks, the car can easily reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) with ease. On top of that, it is a relatively cheap vehicle in the game at just $625,000. This is a cheap price for its old-era classic design and performance. While the 1932 Ford Coupe-inspired vehicle might struggle on bad terrain, it is great on straight stretches.

2) Pfister 811

While there is no shortage of Super Cars in the online multiplayer mode, fans sorely miss the Pfister 811. It does not have an outrageous design but has enough top speed and performance to be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. It is one of the vehicles that players want Rockstar Games to bring back to the game permanently.

Pfister 811 can manage to reach a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h) with no issues at all. It has decent acceleration and handling that makes it a perfect option for races or leisure riding across Los Santos. It costs $1,135,000, which is quite cheap for everything it offers.

3) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is one of the best Sports classic cars in GTA Online. While it is not the fastest vehicle in the game, it handles pretty well on corners and tough bends. This makes it a great choice for traveling around hilly areas in the game.

The car can reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), which is decent for its category. On top of that, the design is based on the real-life Jensen Interceptor III and Aston Martin V8 Vantage, giving it a great look. When it was available for regular purchase, the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic cost $885,000.

4) Declasse Scramjet

While the Declasse Scramjet might look cool, it is a despised vehicle in the game. It is a weaponized Super Car that can fly and shoot Homing Missiles. This sounds great, but in reality, the vehicle is incapable of holding its own against most other similar cars.

It cannot be used in normal races and costs a whopping $4,000,000. On top of that, it can only reach a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h). This is one of the biggest reasons players wanted to see it on the list of removed vehicles from GTA Online. Many are hoping that Rockstar might remove it and bring back some other better vehicles.

5) Brute Boxville (Post OP)

Anyone who has completed the MC Business product selling task must have suffered while driving the Brute Boxville (Post OP). It is one of the worst vehicles in the game. It is sluggishly slow with terrible handling.

One hit from an NPC vehicle will make it spin out of control while crashing into other vehicles on the road. Brute Boxville (Post OP) has no redeeming factor, and players will be happy to see it removed from GTA Online.

