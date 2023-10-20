5 fastest sports classic cars in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online has a variety of sports classic cars that will leave opponents in the dust. Naturally, it also gets confusing when it's time to pick the best ones out of such a large number. This happens more so because of how the cars look in this category, but one cannot simply take a look at the exterior and gauge its speed.

Now, there is an option to test ride these cars, but it will take a lot of time considering the large roster. That's why, it's best to seek help before wasting money on a slow model. This article will allow players to pick the fastest sports classic car in GTA Online.

Ranking the top 5 fastest sports classic cars in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Monroe

Designed after the real-life Lamborghini Miura and the Ferarri 250 GTO, the Pegassi Monroe takes the fifth place on the list. With a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), it sets the boundary for the others in the category. Gamers who wish to obtain this beautiful vehicle in GTA Online will need to spend $490,000 in the in-game internet store.

As for the online multiplayer, this car can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport store for the same price. This two-seater has an impressive lap time of 1:11.172, and also boasts amazing handling, be it on track or the highway.

4) Lampadati Viseris

The Lampadati Viseris is an amazing car that is no longer available for purchase in the game. There are only two ways to obtain this vehicle - trade with someone in the LS Car Meet or wait for Rockstar to feature it in the GTA Online weekly update.

The Lampadati Viseris boasts a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h). The developer took inspiration from the real-life De Tomaso Pantera GTA5, the Maserati Merak, and the BMW M1 to create this car. Along with being fast, it also has great handling, allowing players to maneuver through Los Santos' bad traffic.

3) Truffade Z-Type

The Truffade Z-Type is another car on the list that can no longer be purchased through standard means in GTA 5 and Online. Boasting a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h), it is one of the fastest cars in the game. Players who wish to add this beautiful machine to their garage will need to wait for the regular event showrooms and The Lucky Wheel.

Rockstar Games regularly rotates a roster of such cars during these events, giving the community a chance to obtain them. Many players wish to get this car since it is based on the real-life Bugatti Type 57, and has a unique design. Even with its old-school "classic" look, this vehicle is quite capable of maneuvering in tight spaces.

2) Imponte Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo does not come across as fast at first glance. But, this is where most people get fooled before getting blown up by this weaponized flying car. It has been in GTA Online since the launch of the Doomsday Heist in 2017. With its top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), it will leave almost everyone in the dust.

Vehicle enthusiasts can purchase it from the Warstock Cache & Carry store for a total sum of $5,750,000. Although this is quite a price tag, the Imponte Deluxo will never disappoint in any situation, be it a simple race or a bank heist. It will zoom past other cars on the road as well as fly over them when needed. The design is inspired by DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future.

1) Pegassi Toreador

Inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Marzal, the Pegassi Toreador takes the first place on the list. It is capable of reaching a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), along with being able to turn into a submarine. This makes it a great choice as a getaway vehicle during heists or other dangerous missions in GTA Online.

The Pegassi Toreador comes with a price tag of $4,250,000, and can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry store in the game. The car also comes with rocket boosters that allow it to make quick accelerations to escape tricky situations. It also takes six Homing Missiles to be destroyed, which makes it a great bang for the buck. These are also some of the reasons why most players wish to see this vehicle in the upcoming title, GTA 6.

