GTA Online weekly update for October 19 to 25, 2023, released

The new GTA Online weekly update released today continues the Halloween 2023 celebrations with massive bonuses, exciting discounts, and free rewards. From now until October 25, 2023, Acid Lab owners can enjoy 2x profit on completing the Acid Lab Sell Missions. The New Community Series also debuted hugely, giving triple cash and RP to all participants.

Halloween-themed adversary modes like Condemned and Slashers continue to give double money throughout the week. Players can also unlock a Zombie Mask by delivering cargo from any Business Battle. Additionally, up to 40% discounts are available to claim in the latest Halloween-themed GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update (October 19 to October 25) is much better than last week’s Halloween event

2x Cash and RP:

Condemned

Lost vs. Damned

Slasher

Slashers

Halloween Bunker Series

Alien Survivals

New Halloween Deathmatches

2x Cash and RP (Business)

Acid Lab Sell Missions

3x Cash and RP

New Community Series Jobs

New Log-In Reward This Week:

Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask

Players can still unlock Ghosts Exposed livery for Albany Brigham in the ongoing GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations.

New vehicles are now available at car showrooms (October 19 to October 25)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Lampadati Felon GT

Lampadati Felon

Lampadati Pigalle

Lampadati Furore GT

Lampadati Michelli GT

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Lampadati Komoda

Lampadati Cinquemilla

Podium Vehicle This Week:

Rune Zhaba

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Dinka Vindicator

HSW Premium Test Car (only for PS5 & Xbox Series X/S users):

Imponte Arbiter GT HSW

Test Track Vehicles This Week:

Declasse Hotring Sabre

Obey 8F Drafter

Grotti Bestia GTS

Time Trial This Week:

Regular Time Trial – Vinewood Hills

HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores

Sports Classics Premium Race – Crossing Paths

RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Rune Zhaba, is a 4-seater all-terrain vehicle based on the real-life SHERP.

List of weekly discounts that players must not miss this week (October 19 to October 25)

40% off:

Lampadati Furore GT

Lampadati Michelli GT

Obey 8F Drafter

Grotti Bestia GTS

30% off:

Lampadati Cinquemilla

MTL Brickade 6x6 (+ Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade)

All Ammo

20% off:

Buckingham Weaponised Conada

It’s another great week for all players to hustle and celebrate Halloween in Los Santos while patiently waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes Not at all 19 votes