GTA Online weekly update for October 19 to 25, 2023, released

The new GTA Online weekly update released today continues the Halloween 2023 celebrations with massive bonuses, exciting discounts, and free rewards. From now until October 25, 2023, Acid Lab owners can enjoy 2x profit on completing the Acid Lab Sell Missions. The New Community Series also debuted hugely, giving triple cash and RP to all participants.
Halloween-themed adversary modes like Condemned and Slashers continue to give double money throughout the week. Players can also unlock a Zombie Mask by delivering cargo from any Business Battle. Additionally, up to 40% discounts are available to claim in the latest Halloween-themed GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update (October 19 to October 25) is much better than last week’s Halloween event
2x Cash and RP:
- Condemned
- Lost vs. Damned
- Slasher
- Slashers
- Halloween Bunker Series
- Alien Survivals
- New Halloween Deathmatches
2x Cash and RP (Business)
- Acid Lab Sell Missions
3x Cash and RP
- New Community Series Jobs
New Log-In Reward This Week:
- Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask
Players can still unlock Ghosts Exposed livery for Albany Brigham in the ongoing GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations.
New vehicles are now available at car showrooms (October 19 to October 25)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Lampadati Felon GT
- Lampadati Felon
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Lampadati Michelli GT
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Lampadati Komoda
- Lampadati Cinquemilla
Podium Vehicle This Week:
- Rune Zhaba
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Dinka Vindicator
HSW Premium Test Car (only for PS5 & Xbox Series X/S users):
- Imponte Arbiter GT HSW
Test Track Vehicles This Week:
- Declasse Hotring Sabre
- Obey 8F Drafter
- Grotti Bestia GTS
Time Trial This Week:
- Regular Time Trial – Vinewood Hills
- HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores
- Sports Classics Premium Race – Crossing Paths
- RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats
This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Rune Zhaba, is a 4-seater all-terrain vehicle based on the real-life SHERP.
List of weekly discounts that players must not miss this week (October 19 to October 25)
40% off:
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Lampadati Michelli GT
- Obey 8F Drafter
- Grotti Bestia GTS
30% off:
- Lampadati Cinquemilla
- MTL Brickade 6x6 (+ Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade)
- All Ammo
20% off:
- Buckingham Weaponised Conada
It’s another great week for all players to hustle and celebrate Halloween in Los Santos while patiently waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes
Not at all
19 votes