GTA
  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly update for October 19 to 25, 2023, released

GTA Online weekly update for October 19 to 25, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Oct 19, 2023 10:18 GMT
A brief report on the new GTA Online weekly update released today for October 19-25, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the new GTA Online weekly update. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA Online weekly update released today continues the Halloween 2023 celebrations with massive bonuses, exciting discounts, and free rewards. From now until October 25, 2023, Acid Lab owners can enjoy 2x profit on completing the Acid Lab Sell Missions. The New Community Series also debuted hugely, giving triple cash and RP to all participants.

Halloween-themed adversary modes like Condemned and Slashers continue to give double money throughout the week. Players can also unlock a Zombie Mask by delivering cargo from any Business Battle. Additionally, up to 40% discounts are available to claim in the latest Halloween-themed GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update (October 19 to October 25) is much better than last week’s Halloween event

youtube-cover

2x Cash and RP:

  • Condemned
  • Lost vs. Damned
  • Slasher
  • Slashers
  • Halloween Bunker Series
  • Alien Survivals
  • New Halloween Deathmatches

2x Cash and RP (Business)

  • Acid Lab Sell Missions

3x Cash and RP

  • New Community Series Jobs

New Log-In Reward This Week:

  • Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask

Players can still unlock Ghosts Exposed livery for Albany Brigham in the ongoing GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations.

New vehicles are now available at car showrooms (October 19 to October 25)

youtube-cover

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Lampadati Felon GT
  • Lampadati Felon
  • Lampadati Pigalle
  • Lampadati Furore GT
  • Lampadati Michelli GT

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Lampadati Komoda
  • Lampadati Cinquemilla

Podium Vehicle This Week:

  • Rune Zhaba

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • Dinka Vindicator

HSW Premium Test Car (only for PS5 & Xbox Series X/S users):

  • Imponte Arbiter GT HSW

Test Track Vehicles This Week:

  • Declasse Hotring Sabre
  • Obey 8F Drafter
  • Grotti Bestia GTS

Time Trial This Week:

  • Regular Time Trial – Vinewood Hills
  • HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores
  • Sports Classics Premium Race – Crossing Paths
  • RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Rune Zhaba, is a 4-seater all-terrain vehicle based on the real-life SHERP.

List of weekly discounts that players must not miss this week (October 19 to October 25)

youtube-cover

40% off:

  • Lampadati Furore GT
  • Lampadati Michelli GT
  • Obey 8F Drafter
  • Grotti Bestia GTS

30% off:

  • Lampadati Cinquemilla
  • MTL Brickade 6x6 (+ Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade)
  • All Ammo

20% off:

  • Buckingham Weaponised Conada

It’s another great week for all players to hustle and celebrate Halloween in Los Santos while patiently waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?

Yes

Not at all

19 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...