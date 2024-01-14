5 dumbest GTA 5 mechanics that need to go away in GTA 6

GTA 5 is one of Rockstar Games' most successful titles ever. Its online multiplayer mode has been going strong ever since it was rolled out, and the studio continues to release content for it at regular intervals. However, the single-player campaign has several mechanics that fans have been complaining about for a long time, as some of them may be considered outright frustrating.

Now that the next installment in this series is set to come out in 2025, players want Rockstar Games to take their feedback into account and not include those mechanics in it. This article will list five of the dumbest gameplay-related things in Grand Theft Auto 5 that should not be carried forward.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the community's and the writer's opinion.

5 gameplay mechanics from GTA 5 that should not be a part of GTA 6

1) Each protagonist has a fixed default personal vehicle

The protagonist trio in Grand Theft Auto 5 goes on several adventures both together as well as separately. However, Rockstar has restricted each one of them to a specific vehicle that they spawn in or find in their garage.

Fans find this extremely annoying because these vehicles are not good, and you have no way to swap them. They always spawn back, even after getting destroyed or left in the wilderness. However, this doesn't apply to another vehicle you find or buy.

So, players want Rockstar Games to either not restrict the protagonists of GTA 6 to specific cars or to provide an option to swap them out for other vehicles. This will provide the much-needed freedom that fans have been requesting for a long time.

2) Going too far away from a vehicle makes it disappear

While money is quite useless in this game's single-player campaign mode, players still like to purchase good cars and drive them around the map. However, one gameplay mechanic has been a source of frustration for them.

Purchasing a car and going a bit too far away from it will despawn the vehicle. Unfortunately, this means that all the money spent on the ride goes to waste as it does not respawn at another location.

If players had the option to swap the default car of the protagonists, this situation could have been avoided to a certain degree. This is a big reason why players don't want such features in the upcoming title.

3) Going into combat stance after firing a weapon

GTA 5 has several features that are quite handy in unpleasant situations. However, your character instantly going into a combat stance after firing a single round can easily become annoying. As such, fans want Rockstar Games to make this feature optional in the next title or exclude it.

Players want the freedom to choose when to use this position and when to normally fire a weapon. But the game does not allow them to do so.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games implements this feature in Grand Theft Auto 6, allowing players to pick their gameplay style as opposed to forcing them into taking a state.

4) Unable to pull out your weapons in certain stores

While Rockstar Games implemented several realistic features in GTA 5, it also put some restrictions that don't make much sense. One of the most annoying of these was being unable to use a weapon inside certain shops.

Players can use their guns in convenience stores but automatically un-equip them after entering Ammu-Nation or certain other outlets. While this does help to reduce some violence in the game, it ultimately restricts freedom.

Fans want Rockstar Games to give players the liberty to use their weapons in any store in the upcoming title. This is not only realistic but also increases the overall immersion for everybody.

5) Earning money being tied up to specific missions

There are several instances throughout GTA 5 where you're in desperate need of money. However, you need to wait for a long time before you can engage in a specific mission (usually heists) that would earn you the required amount.

This was very frustrating and took away from the immersion. Players want GTA 6 to be different in this aspect so they can earn money through different sources.

Money also becomes practically useless after completing the final mission in this game because it doesn't have any good properties or "safe houses" that players can purchase after beating the campaign. It just becomes a number on the screen that serves no real purpose.

In other news, fans have come up with some possible release dates for GTA 6 trailer 2 and are speculating if Rockstar Games might roll out a new video on any of them.

