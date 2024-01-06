5 things GTA 6 needs to do differently from GTA 5

While GTA 5 is one of Rockstar Games' most popular and profitable titles, there are certain things that players don't like about the game, be it the way the story is divided among the protagonist trio or the lack of character customization options. With GTA 6 on the horizon, they want the developers to avoid repeating some of these mistakes.

It is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 5 rolled out in 2013 and created a new benchmark for video games. It had amazing graphics and features for its time, and fans want the next title to be better than anything that has come out of the studio.

Here are five things that Rockstar Games should do differently in GTA 6 compared to GTA 5.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things GTA 6 should do differently than GTA 5

1) Visible weapons when holstered

Many Grand Theft Auto 5 fans have requested that Rockstar add a realistic weapon holstering system for quite some time. While they did not implement it in GTA 5, players want to see it in GTA 6.

Rockstar Games did showcase this feature in Red Dead Redemption 2, where Arthur puts the gun on his back or stores it on his horse. Players want a similar feature where the characters put bigger guns in the trunk of their cars or hang them behind themselves instead of having them magically disappear or seeing the characters conjure them out of thin air.

2) Vehicle and weapon customization options

While GTA 5 does have a decent vehicle customization feature, it is still mostly limited to the aesthetics of the vehicle instead of the actual performance. Players want a more fleshed-out version of this feature where they can swap engines, put different parts together, and build something amazing. It is one of the huge changes expected to debut in GTA 6.

They also wish for a similar feature for weapons, as the customization options for them are severely limited in Grand Theft Auto 5. Players can only add/remove a few things that are not that satisfying. Many fans believe that adding these features would bring a lot of realism to the game.

3) Better fighting system

While guns are the primary source of violence in GTA 5, players want the characters in Grand Theft Auto 6 to be able to perform martial arts and have unique fighting abilities as well. GTA San Andreas has one such feature that makes it unique in this sense, and it received positive reactions from fans.

Similarly, Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 4 also has a disarming ability that fans would love to see in the next title. GTA 5 lacks in this department, much to the frustration of fans, since a variety of fighting options will likely keep things fresh and interesting.

4) Interacting with objects

Another frustrating thing most players faced was the lack of interaction that characters had with the world. Unlike in Grand Theft Auto 4, the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5 cannot pick any object they want and throw it around, knocking NPCs out.

The community wants to see this level of intractability in GTA 6 when it eventually rolls out. Not only will this allow the game to feel more real, but it will also add a layer of immersion that players feel upon interacting with random objects in the game. It can also lead to hilarious situations, which is a nice bonus.

5) Better NPCs

NPCs (non-playable characters) have always been target practice for players. With GTA 5, things became a little better in this regard; however, it is Red Dead Redemption 2 that has set new standards for how non-playable characters should be created and handled in a video game. While some of the older Grand Theft Auto titles have amazing features, they are no match for the NPC AI in RDR 2.

Fans want Rockstar Games to further enhance them in Grand Theft Auto 6 so that the world feels more realistic and the NPCs are more than just fodder present to fill empty spaces on the map. The developers should also make NPCs more reactive to the environment, as was the case in Grand Theft Auto 4.

Implementing these features and learning from the mistakes that they made in Grand Theft Auto 5 will allow Rockstar to create a masterpiece. With the recent news about Sony working on a new AI upscaling program, fans are excited to experience GTA 6 on PS5.

