"GTA 6 on PS5 Pro": Fans are excited after AI upscaling leaks for next PlayStation

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 and PlayStation 5 Pro are two highly anticipated upcoming releases for the gaming community. While Sony has yet to officially confirm the gaming console, recent leaks disclosed its specifications on the internet. Per the rumors, PS5 Pro is expected to have AI upscaling for better visuals. As a result, fans shared their excitement for the game and the console by saying:

“Imagine playing GTA 6 on PS5 pro”

While Rockstar Games already confirmed the upcoming game’s release on PS5, the following speculations cannot be taken for granted until Sony confirms the existence of PS5 Pro.

Note: The article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment.

Fans share their excitement for playing GTA 6 on PS5 Pro

On January 4, 2023, a popular YouTuber, NikTek (X/@NikTekOfficial), first shared their thoughts on running Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 Pro. According to the above post, the AI upscaling feature is better than regular upscaling, making games more visually appealing.

They further added that after Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 on PS5, the AI upscaling of the rumored console would run the game very smoothly without affecting the resolution and visuals.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer stunned the gaming industry with surreal graphics and realistic physics implementation. After that, the community strongly believes that only current or future-generation hardware will be able to run the game properly.

Since PS5 Pro will be an upgraded version of the current console, fans are excited to try the upcoming title on it.

Rockstar Games has yet to announce the file size of Grand Theft Auto 6 and its system requirements. Although it has mentioned PS5 as a confirmed platform, the console will be five years old by 2025.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released during the end cycle of PS3 with lots of downgrades and content reduction. If the same happens with the upcoming game's release, players may have to shift to PS5 Pro or higher consoles to run the game at its full potential.

Sony announced the PS5 Slim in October 2023. Although newer than the PS5, the specifications are mostly the same, with minor improvements. Therefore, fans are waiting for the GTA 6 release date to know which console will be better for the game.

