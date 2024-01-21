Why GTA 6 might be released on PS5 Pro on launch day

GTA 6 has thrilled everyone after Rockstar Games released the first official game trailer in December 2023. While the anticipation will run high till its release, rumors about the upcoming PS5 Pro have also got the gaming community excited. Since Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next interaction in the Grand Theft Auto title will initially roll out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, fans are wondering if PS5 Pro might also get a day-one launch.

Now, several rumors are floating around the internet about Sony selling the PS5 Pro and GTA 6 bundle to attract buyers. This could turn out to be true because another rumor has suggested that Sony has acquired the marketing rights for Grand Theft Auto 6.

On top of that, it is being said that Rockstar Games is using PlayStation 5 as the main base for developing the upcoming title in the series. So, it could be possible that they release the game on the highly anticipated PS5 Pro on launch day.

Disclaimer: The article is based on rumors and speculations, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fans might get GTA 6 on PS5 Pro on launch day

As mentioned before, there are several rumors suggesting Sony might be waiting to release PS5 Pro with a GTA 6 bundle to attract customers. Since it has already been confirmed by Rockstar Games that the upcoming title will roll out for PS5, PS5 Pro might get a day-one launch as well.

Moreover, the new console is rumored to be better than its predecessor, which means it should be capable of running Grand Theft Auto 6 smoothly, bringing out everything that the game has to offer. However, nothing has yet been confirmed by either Rockstar Games or Sony.

Fans are pretty excited about the rumors and are willing to purchase the new console just to play Grand Theft Auto 6 with better graphics and at the highest possible settings. Also, since there are rumors that Sony might have acquired the marketing rights for the game, they would want to use it to their benefit and release a bundle containing the title and the new console.

Also, fans speculate that PS5 Pro might get released later this year. However, GTA 6 will most probably not roll out before 2025. So, this creates another opportunity for Sony to release the game on their latest console to further increase its sales.

Here are some reactions from the fans waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 as well as the new PS5 Pro:

On top of that, it'd be beneficial for both parties to do this, as Grand Theft Auto 6 and PS5 Pro are highly anticipated. Bundling them together would be the right thing to do. If all works according to the speculations, a launch day release of the game by Rockstar could be a sensible move.

